Michael Costello responds to Chrissy Teigen's claim bullying messages are fake

Michael Costello and Chrissy Teigen are embroiled in a heated cyberbullying controversy.

The fashion designer and former "Project Runway" star has claimed the former model sent him disparaging messages over Instagram years ago on social media that caused him to have suicidal thoughts. He posted the alleged messages from Teigen earlier this week, and on Thursday, Teigen's team claimed they are fake, according to Business Insider.

Per the outlet, her team says there are "inconsistencies" with the messages such as Teigen not having a verified blue check next to her handle's name and icon images not matching up to what her profile looked like at the time.

Costello's team reacted to the "Cravings" author's claims. In a statement to Fox News on Friday, his rep stated: "The fact that Chrissy Teigen’s team is desperately trying to prove the DM’s are fake and attempts to discredit Michael Costello, a victim of trauma and bullying by Chrissy Teigen both online and offline, confirms that she remains the same bully, despite her public apology."

"When a victim feels like their only recourse is to speak up, and the abuser’s first move is to discredit the victim and shame him publicly, this perpetrates victim-blaming and it costs lives. Seven years ago, when Michael Costello presented Chrissy Teigen with evidence directly that the alleged racist comment she saw was fake, she refused to believe him. Now, her team is quick to discredit Michael’s character in an attempt to salvage her image and partnerships negatively impacted by her decade-long problematic behavior," his statement continues.

"Beyond the DM’s and the public comments Chrissy Teigen left on Michael Costello’s Instagram for the world to see, there are emails and documents unreleased to the public which confirms Chrissy Teigen has gone beyond social media to blacklist Michael Costello offline, making him endure over seven years of suffering - mentally and financially. Costello is only one of the many victims who are living with long-lasting, unhealed traumas from Chrissy Teigen’s decade-long bullying behavior," the designer added.

Costello concluded that Teigen's team has not reached out to him "or any of her other victims."

Costello maintains that Teigen's harsh reaction stemmed from a social media misunderstanding that allegedly was faked to make Costello appear racist but was later proven to be nothing more than a set of photoshopped images from a disgruntled employee.

On Monday, the magazine cover star penned a lengthy post on Medium taking responsibility for her past bullying behavior on social media.

"Not a day, not a single moment has passed where I haven’t felt the crushing weight of regret for the things I’ve said in the past," she began.

Teigen went on to unequivocally denounce her past actions. "I was a troll, full stop. And I am so sorry," she wrote.

Among Teigen’s past actions that she’s apologizing for are allegedly encouraging Courtney Stodden to commit suicide and suggesting that Lindsay Lohan physically harm herself out of jealousy. The ordeal resulted in a great deal of backlash for the once-beloved star, which many consider ironic given her tendency to slam others for problematic behaviors. Farrah Abraham also accused her of bullying her in 2013.

"As you know, a bunch of my old awful (awful, awful) tweets resurfaced. I’m truly ashamed of them," Teigen wrote. "As I look at them and understand the hurt they caused, I have to stop and wonder: How could I have done that?"

"There is simply no excuse for my past horrible tweets. My targets didn’t deserve them. No one does. Many of them needed empathy, kindness, understanding and support, not my meanness masquerading as a kind of casual, edgy humor," she confessed.

The "Lip Sync Battle" host went on to note the irony of learning the consequences of trolling by being trolled herself online.

"Life has made me more empathetic. I’m more understanding of what motivates trolling — the instant gratification that you get from lashing out and clapping back, throwing rocks at someone you think is invincible because they’re famous. Also, I know now how it feels to be on the receiving end of incredible vitriol. Believe me, the irony of this is not lost on me."

Fox News' Melissa Roberto and Tyler McCarthy contributed to this report.