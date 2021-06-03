'Teen Mom' alum Farrah Abraham calls Chrissy Teigen's sex shaming 'pathetic': 'An unfit person in society'

Former MTV star Farrah Abraham is further condemning Chrissy Teigen for her cyberbullying scandal.

In a new interview with Fox News, the "Teen Mom" alum claims Teigen, 35, is "an unfit person in society" after resurfaced tweets showed the cookbook author troll Abraham in 2013, calling her a "w---e" on Twitter.

"It's really just a pathetic statement after someone has gone to therapy publicly for sex shaming, working through my own depression, bereavement, and vulnerabilities at that time," Abraham, 30, tells Fox News. "I don't even say the words she says."

The resurfaced tweet from Teigen shared last month by Candace Owens reads: "farrah abraham now thinks she is pregnant from her sex tape. in other news you're a w---e and everyone hates you whoops not other news sorry."

Abraham got her start on TV at the age of 16 on MTV's "16 and Pregnant" and later appeared on "Teen Mom." She's been open about receiving therapy for her mental health having previously battled depression and suicidal thoughts amid family struggles and following the death of Derek Underwood, the father of her child, who died when she was eight months pregnant with their daughter Sophia, now 12.

Abraham claimed she has yet to receive an apology from Teigen, who has remained silent on social media for weeks after Courtney Stodden spoke out about past bullying they received from Teigen.

"[Teigen] wouldn’t just publicly tweet about wanting me to take ‘a dirt nap’ but would privately DM me and tell me to kill myself," Stodden told the Daily Beast in an interview that was published May 10.

Stodden's remarks led several other tweets written years ago from the cookbook author to resurface. Among them was a tweet in which Teigen encouraged Lindsay Lohan to harm herself.

Abraham considers herself an advocate against sex shaming and claimed that despite what critics like Teigen may think, no one deserves to be sex shamed.

"There are years where I don't date and I don't have any sexual relationships," Abraham defended herself. "I think people sensationalizing my sex life or turning it into something ugly is not ever what I would want women to feel like."

A rep for Teigen did not respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Abraham is gearing up for the release of her self-published memoir titled "Dream Twenties" and she says it includes a chapter about overcoming sex shaming. She's been working for years with Dr. Jenn Mann, a well-known psychotherapist whose worked on shows like VH1's "Couples Therapy," and called herself a "fighter" against such bullying now that she's older.

"You learn it's never ok to shame a child. I don't know how good of a mother Chrissy Teigen is going to be," Abraham said of the mother of two. "You cannot bully. You cannot hurt people from the core. There's a lot of developmental things she's really got to work through if you can't apologize for things and be a responsible adult."

Although Abraham notes that Teigen isn't the only celebrity to have previously shamed her amid her time on MTV. She referenced a 2016 feud between her and rapper Nicki Minaj that started on Twitter, with the female rapper mocking her adult film career and treatment of her mother on "Teen Mom OG."

"There have been some dark, vulgar things that have come out of their mouths and I have no idea why when they're watching re-runs of ‘Teen Mom’ they say these things," Abraham said.

Abraham said she's put in the work to better herself and to become the most supportive mother she can be to her daughter Sophia.

"There are things people don't apologize for and they're stuck in that. I've opened my mind, I've apologized for things and I've learned so much. I wish Chrissy the best and I hope she receives therapy so she can be the best mom that she needs to be and the best human she needs to be for her family because it's definitely needed right now," Abraham added.

She also called out Teigen for staying mostly silent amid the scandal.

"I'm going through a lot right now and I would never silence myself. I definitely don't make a mockery out of bullying or sex trafficking or sex shaming. There's something that triggers me at this point with Chrissy and that's fine but it's still disturbing," she said.

Earlier this week Teigen was spotted for the first time since her damning behavior on social media was pushed into the spotlight. The 35-year-old former swimsuit model smiling and laughing while on a FaceTime call. The exclusive photos obtained by Page Six show Teigen leaving a business meeting and walking back to her car alone with her phone in hand. In some photos, Teigen is wearing a cheetah print mask to cover her nose and mouth.

The last time she updated her Instagram feed was on May 11 . She has also gone silent on Twitter, last tweeting an apology to Stodden on May 12.

The apology, which went on for several tweets, read, "Not a lot of people are lucky enough to be held accountable for all their past bullshit in front of the entire world. I’m mortified and sad at who I used to be. I was an insecure, attention seeking troll."