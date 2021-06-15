Michael Costello's mother speaks out on Chrissy Teigen's bullying that left him suicidal: 'The damage is done'

EXCLUSIVE: Michael Costello's mother is speaking out about Chrissy Teigen's past mistreatment of her son that he says left him "suicidal."

Nancy Costello told Fox News in an interview on Tuesday that Teigen's alleged bullying of the " Project Runway " star years ago through a text exchange "broke her heart." She tells Fox News Teigen's apology written on Monday failed to mention his name and demands she issue a new one.

"It terrified me," Nancy told us of her fashion designer's post about suicidal thoughts on Monday. "The damage is done. She never knew that Michael would post those text messages. It would have meant a lot to Michael if him, his collaborators and supporters would have heard her speak his name. Maybe now she will do something right."

Nancy added that Teigen's "cruel and evil" mistreatment of her son left her worried that he would harm himself.

"I feared that Michael would take his life because the fashion industry is his life," she said. "If he loses that he feels he has nothing to live for."

The heartbroken mother said her son showed interest in fashion at a young age when he was a teen living in Palm Springs, Calif.

"For the first 10 years Michael never got paid. He'd dress all the celebrities for promotional reasons. He was very proud and then later on he realized he's going to need money. He would not put prices on his garments. He would take what people offered right here in Palm Springs when he was between 13 and 15. At one time he had to make 100 dresses for the prom," she said.

"He would sleep with pins in his mouth, needles in his hands and all over his body. His dad would find him sleeping with fabric or sleeping at the sewing machine. His major goal was to be in the same category as Donatella Versace and many more. He's also done a lot of charity work over the years, even designing a dress for Toni Braxton and Beyoncé," she continued.

Nancy went on to pride her son for his charitable work and for working so diligently for decades in the fashion industry to make a name for himself despite Teigen's alleged attempts to derail his career.

She says Michael, who could not be reached for comment on this story, traveled to Florida early Tuesday for a work event.

"He will never put anyone down," Nancy said. "He went to Florida this morning to finish dresses for something that he's doing in Florida right now. I know that he's ok right now because he's working, he's supplying his clients' needs whether he gets paid for it or not."

As for her son's troubling post about suicidal thoughts on Monday just after Teigen made a public apology on Medium, Nancy said she believes her son wasn't looking for sympathy.

"He just knew this needed to be exposed. We don't know what Chrissy's problem is. When I saw this yesterday, I was terrified. I wanted to just drive to him," Nancy said.

A rep for Teigen did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.