John Legend reveals how Chrissy Teigen is doing amid cyberbullying scandal

John Legend is standing by his wife's, Chrissy Teigen, side as she takes responsibility for being a cyberbully in the past.

The EGOT winner, 42, told TMZ cameras Tuesday Teigen was doing "great" after she apologized in a lengthy post for her problematic, old messages and tweets on social media.

On Monday, the media personality, 35, admitted to being a troll on the internet, writing mean comments, and insisted she's a changed person.

"It has been a VERY humbling few weeks. I know I’ve been quiet, and lord knows you don’t want to hear about me, but I want you to know I’ve been sitting in a hole of deserved global punishment, the ultimate ‘sit here and think about what you’ve done.’ Not a day, not a single moment has passed where I haven’t felt the crushing weight of regret for the things I’ve said in the past," Teigen wrote via Medium. "As you know, a bunch of my old awful (awful, awful) tweets resurfaced. I’m truly ashamed of them. As I look at them and understand the hurt they caused, I have to stop and wonder: How could I have done that?"

"There is simply no excuse for my past horrible tweets. My targets didn’t deserve them. No one does. Many of them needed empathy, kindness, understanding and support, not my meanness masquerading as a kind of casual, edgy humor," she added.

At the time, Legend initially reacted to Teigen's post with heart emojis.

"Words have consequences and there are real people behind the Twitter handles I went after. I wasn’t just attacking some random avatar, but hurting young women — some who were still girls — who had feelings. … I won’t ask for your forgiveness, only your patience and tolerance. I ask that you allow me, as I promise to allow you, to own past mistakes and be given the opportunity to seek self improvement and change," the "Cravings" author concluded.

Among Teigen’s past actions that she’s apologizing for are allegedly encouraging Courtney Stodden to commit suicide and suggesting that Lindsay Lohan physically harm herself out of jealousy.

The ordeal resulted in a great deal of backlash for the once-beloved star, which many consider ironic given her tendency to slam others for problematic behaviors. Farrah Abraham also accused her of bullying her in 2013.

Teigen wrote how she realized, "I was insecure, immature and in a world where I thought I needed to impress strangers to be accepted. If there was a pop culture pile-on, I took to Twitter to try to gain attention and show off what I at the time believed was a crude, clever, harmless quip. I thought it made me cool and relatable if I poked fun at celebrities."

"Life has made me more empathetic. I’m more understanding of what motivates trolling — the instant gratification that you get from lashing out and clapping back, throwing rocks at someone you think is invincible because they’re famous. Also, I know now how it feels to be on the receiving end of incredible vitriol. Believe me, the irony of this is not lost on me."

