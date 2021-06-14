Michael Costello shares 'unhealed trauma,' says he had suicidal thoughts after alleged Chrissy Teigen bullying

Fashion designer Michael Costello is detailing what he says is an "unhealed trauma" personally and professionally that was allegedly brought on by years of bullying and underhanded moves to derail his career behind the scenes from Chrissy Teigen.

The "Project Runway" star, after days of mulling over whether he would even come forward, chose to speak his truth on Monday and didn’t hold back in revealing the lengths the former swimsuit model has allegedly been willing to go to since 2014 in order to kill his career following a social media misunderstanding that seemingly was faked to make Costello appear racist but was later proven to be nothing more than a set of photoshopped images from a disgruntled employee.

"I didn’t share this with anyone because I was living in fear. In fear of losing some of my most profitable brand relationships; in fear of losing friends and allies; and in fear of being outcasted even more by the power elites who run the industry," Costello, 38, wrote in a statement obtained by Fox News on Monday.

Costello claimed in the statement that he tried feverishly to reason with Teigen and explain to her that the alleged social media posts were indeed fake but said Teigen had no interest in hearing him out and only pressed to Costello her intention for him to "get what’s coming to you."

"When I reached out to Chrissy Teigen to communicate that I was the victim of a vindictive cyber slander, and that everything she thought I was is not who I am, she told me that my career was over and that all my doors will be shut from there on," Costello alleged.

Teigen also allegedly wrote, according to supposed screenshots of her conversation with Costello, that the reality star and A-list designer’s career was "over," adding, "just watch" implying Teigen has skin in the game to make such a vanishing happen.

"And wow, did she live up to her words," Costello penned before further alleging: "Throughout the next few years, I would book jobs only to be pulled off last minute with no explanation. I would regularly get texts and calls from our mutual friends and colleagues that her and Monica Rose, a powerful stylist in fashion, have gone out of their way to threaten people and brands that if they were in any shape or form associated with me, they would not work with any of them."

"Racist people like you deserve to suffer and die," Teigen allegedly wrote to Costello after he pleaded with Teigen to "please call me" and even gave her his personal phone number to clear the air.

Costello maintains that Teigen and her stylist Monica Rose made good on Teigen’s promises to allegedly make his professional life difficult by using their influence behind the veil to shutter his opportunities at every turn.

He added that "each time I have pleaded with Chrissy Teigen or Monica Rose to see the whole story before believing a false narrative a former disgruntled employee cast upon me, they didn’t give me the time of day."

Costello continued: "So many nights I stayed awake, wanting to kill myself. I didn’t see the point of living. There was no way I can ever escape from being the target of the powerful elites in Hollywood, who actually do have powers to close doors with a single text. Not only was I the target of cyber defamation, I was also getting outcasted in real life."

Costello pressed in his scribe that last week he had penned a number of personal letters to his close friends and family alerting them of his suicidal intentions and that ever since he has been on "close watch" by loved ones.

"You do not have to say anything mean or hurtful about them in the comments," Costello wrote in the post’s caption. "I am trying everyday to love myself and forget this happen [sic]."

"This is step 1," he added.

Costello’s claims, which were first brought to light by the Kitson LA Instagram account on Friday, come on the heels of Teigen’s latest social media apology after she stayed away from any platforms for several weeks.

On Monday, Teigen, 35, took to social media to share a lengthy post she penned on Medium addressing the "VERY humbling few weeks" and offering her apologies to anyone she may have hurt.

"Not a day, not a single moment has passed where I haven’t felt the crushing weight of regret for the things I’ve said in the past," she stated.

The star then went on to unequivocally denounce her past actions. "I was a troll, full stop. And I am so sorry," she wrote.

Reps for Teigen and Rose did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).