Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Chrissy Teigen
Published

Chrissy Teigen breaks silence on cyberbullying scandal: 'I was a troll, full stop'

Teigen has been quiet on social media since Courtney Stodden called her out

By Tyler McCarthy | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for June 14Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for June 14

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Chrissy Teigen broke her silence after being plagued by accusations of cyberbullying with a post on Medium apologizing for her actions. 

The model and TV personality, known for her engaging presence on social media, was unusually quiet for the past few weeks after she was called out by Courtney Stodden for past cyberbullying.

On Monday, the 35-year-old took to Twitter to share a lengthy post she penned on Medium addressing the "VERY humbling few weeks" and offering her apologies to anyone she may have hurt. 

"Not a day, not a single moment has passed where I haven’t felt the crushing weight of regret for the things I’ve said in the past," she begins. 

The star goes on to unequivocally denounce her past actions.

"I was a troll, full stop. And I am so sorry," she wrote.

On Our Radar