Chrissy Teigen breaks silence on cyberbullying scandal: 'I was a troll, full stop'

Chrissy Teigen broke her silence after being plagued by accusations of cyberbullying with a post on Medium apologizing for her actions.

The model and TV personality, known for her engaging presence on social media, was unusually quiet for the past few weeks after she was called out by Courtney Stodden for past cyberbullying.

On Monday, the 35-year-old took to Twitter to share a lengthy post she penned on Medium addressing the "VERY humbling few weeks" and offering her apologies to anyone she may have hurt.

"Not a day, not a single moment has passed where I haven’t felt the crushing weight of regret for the things I’ve said in the past," she begins.

The star goes on to unequivocally denounce her past actions.

"I was a troll, full stop. And I am so sorry," she wrote.