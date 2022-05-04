Expand / Collapse search
Metropolitan Museum of Art raises $17.4 million from Met Gala

The event was one of two in a series, 'In America: A Lexicon of Fashion'

By Haley Chi-Sing | Fox News
The 2022 Met Gala raised a record $17.4 million, museum officials said Tuesday. 

The annual fundraising gala was held on the first Monday in May in New York City this year, as is tradition. This is the first time it has been held on its regularly scheduled date after nearly two years of a pandemic hiatus. 

This year's theme was "In America: An Anthology of Fashion," the second installment of a two-part series paying homage to American stylists and designers. The approximately 400 celebrities and personalities in attendance were asked to abide by the "gilded glamour" dress code. 

Kylie Jenner, Kris Jenner, Khloé Kardashian and Kim Kardashian attend The 2022 Met Gala.

Kylie Jenner, Kris Jenner, Khloé Kardashian and Kim Kardashian attend The 2022 Met Gala. (Kevin Mazur Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Most recognizable attendees included Elon Musk, Hillary Clinton, the Kardashian-Jenner family and Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, who served as hosting co-chairs. 

The first installment of the Met Gala — "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion" — was held in September 2021. The galas brought in approximately $33.7 million, according to the museum. Funds go toward supporting the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute. 

Blake Lively attends The 2022 Met Gala, "In America: An Anthology of Fashion," at The Metropolitan Museum of Art May 2, 2022 in New York City.

Blake Lively attends The 2022 Met Gala, "In America: An Anthology of Fashion," at The Metropolitan Museum of Art May 2, 2022 in New York City. (Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Exhibits from both galas are set to open May 7 to the public. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Haley Chi-Sing is a Fox News Digital production assistant. You can reach her at @haleychising on Twitter.

