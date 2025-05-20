Meghan Markle says she struggled before fame and royalty

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Before Meghan Markle booked her role as Rachel Zane on "Suits," or became the Duchess of Sussex, she had humble beginnings living in a "little house."

During the latest episode of her podcast, "Confessions of a Female Founder," the 43-year-old opened up about what her life was like before finding fame.

"You come into my little house that I was renting, and I remember my closet -- do you remember that closet door was within the bathroom?" she asked her former stylist, the CEO of hair and beauty brand Kitsch, Cassandra Morales Thurswell.

Thurswell laughed and replied: "Meghan, we’ll call it a bungalow, we’ll be chic."

"It was a bungalow, and you had to walk through my bedroom, past my bed, past the shower and the sink, which were right there and the toilet and then right across from that was the door that opened into my very small closet."

The former "Suits" star continued to describe her early days as a struggling actress.

"This is pre-‘Suits’ for me," she remarked. "This is really early days when I was auditioning. And I just remember literally going through things, and you think, ‘OK, here are a couple [wardrobe] staples that you need.’"

Meghan added, "This is important because it speaks to … you talk about not having a strategy but always hustling. And being able to say, ‘OK, well, I don’t necessarily know how to do this, but I’m going to figure out a way to be good at it.’"

The "As Ever" entrepreneur got her big break when she landed the role of Zane on "Suits," having only appeared as a guest in various TV shows or in minor roles in movies beforehand.

She went on to detail her low-budget wardrobe with her former stylist.

"You called me and said, ‘I just found the best pair of black patent leather Louboutin wedge flats. They’re $200," Meghan recalled.

"I remember going, ‘That’s as much as I pay – I cannot.' And you go, ‘I promise you, you are going to wear [them].’"

"Do you know what’s so funny? Of course, I wore those shoes until the red wore out. I wore those shoes on my final audition for ‘Suits’ when I booked the part."

Meghan stopped filming "Suits," a USA legal drama, after Season 7. The actress became the Duchess of Sussex when she married Prince Harry in 2018. Since then, they've welcomed two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The mother-of-two admitted she had a different vision for herself when it came to motherhood.

"I will say, for myself, especially when they are baby babies, and before I was a mom, I've always wanted to be a mom," Meghan explained.

"I was like, 'Oh gosh, I'm going to give a speech with a baby on my hip.' I had a whole vision. Granted, I had a lot of external things happening by the time I had both pregnancies and both babies. But it was not the way I envisioned it."

In 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back as senior royals and moved to California. The couple cited the intrusive U.K. press and a lack of support from the palace as their reasons for the move.

Today, the couple call the wealthy, coastal city of Montecito home.

Since her royal exit, the Duchess of Sussex launched her new lifestyle brand, As Ever, in April, selling a limited supply of fruit spreads, herbal tea, a limited-edition honey and other products, which quickly sold out in under an hour.

Meghan additionally launched a lifestyle Netflix show in March titled, "With Love, Meghan."