Meghan Markle can reprise 'Suits' role on LA spinoff anytime, ‘under any circumstances,' show’s creator says

Rachel Zane to the courtroom!

Meghan Markle has an "open invitation" to reprise her role on "Suits LA," the show's creator said this week.

"We have thought about whether it be Meghan or any of the other cast members coming on and playing themselves as an actor," Aaron Korsh, who created both "Suits" and its spinoff, told People magazine at the "Suits LA" premiere Thursday.

"I think, for me, that's a little ... my brain blows up at the thought of that. Obviously, if Meghan wants to come back under any circumstances, Meghan can come back."

But he said it might be a bit too surreal to have the duchess return as the fictional lawyer.

"Of course [she can come back]. Always," he told People. "But I think, realistically, it would be too much of an explosion of the fourth wall to do that."

The Duchess of Sussex played lawyer Rachel Zane on "Suits" from 2011 until 2018, when she left to marry Prince Harry and become a senior royal.

"Suits LA" is a spin-off of the original series with an all-new cast.

It came to fruition after Netflix added reruns of "Suits," which finished in 2019, to its platform in 2023, and it quickly surged in popularity, becoming its most streamed show of the year.

Markle's character was written off when she married and moved to Seattle.

But two years after her fairy-tale wedding to Harry at Windsor Castle, the couple infamously decided to step down as senior royals and eventually settled in Montecito, California.

Since then, Markle has returned to her Hollywood roots with the Netflix docuseries "Harry & Meghan," a Spotify podcast, and her new lifestyle show "With Love, Meghan," set to premiere on Netflix next month. She also has a new Instagram account where she shares both personal content and promotes her various ventures.

Last year, Markle told Town and Country she felt awkward under the scrutiny of being a senior royal, describing a time in 2019 when she traveled from London to New York incognito to see Serena Williams play in the U.S. Open.

"For me, sneaking to New York five years ago was a really big deal," she told the magazine. "I was still so uncomfortable being out in the world."

Last year, the duchess skipped out on a "Suits" reunion of sorts when cast members Gabriel Macht, Patrick J. Adams, Sarah Rafferty and Gina Torres presented the best television, drama category at the Golden Globes.

ETOnline reported at the time that Markle was invited to join them during the televised ceremony. However, the mother of two had a "preexisting commitment."

Fox News Digital has reached out to reps for Markle for comment on whether she'd consider appearing on "Suits LA."

Fox News' Stephanie Nolasco and Lori A Bashian contributed to this report.