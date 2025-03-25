Meghan Markle promises 'billion-dollar' business advice in first look at new podcast

Meghan Markle is ready to dish it out with her podcast listeners.

On Tuesday, the Duchess of Sussex – along with Lemonada Media – dropped a trailer for her new podcast, "Confessions of a Female Founder."

"I'm Meghan, and this is ‘Confessions of a Female Founder,’ a show where I chat with female entrepreneurs and friends about the sleepless nights, the lessons learned and the laser focus that got them to where they are today," Markle says in the trailer.

"We're diving into the highs – and the lows – and the kind of advice that turns small ideas into billion-dollar businesses," she adds. "And of course, we're going to get some girl talk!"

An unnamed guest jumps in and says, "It just started climbing and climbing, and there was 5,000, 10,000 people on our website."

Others are heard describing their setbacks.

"I'm broke, and no one is calling me," one says, while another guest quips,"I knew in that moment that I'd rather stand for something than sell a whole ton of product and stand for nothing."

But the podcast won't be all business. Markle and her guests will inevitably engage in some "girl talk" as well.

"Are you saying you're not single now? Have I missed something in the past couple weeks? What's happening?" Meghan asks a guest.

"And through it all, I'm building a business of my own, and getting all sorts of practical advice along the way that I'm very excited to share with you. So join me for ‘Confessions of a Female Founder’ from Lemonada Media, which by the way, is also female-founded. Launching April 8, wherever you get your podcasts," she says. "Let's do this, ladies."

"This is not ‘Shark Tank,’ think of this as 'dolphin tank.' These are very friendly waters, it's all going to be good," she concludes.

On March 13, the Duchess of Sussex announced the launch of her new podcast.

"I’m so excited to share with you something else I’ve been working on: ‘Confessions of a Female Founder,’ my new podcast with @lemonadamedia!" Markle revealed on Instagram.

"I’ve been having candid conversations with amazing women who have turned dreams into realities, and scaled small ideas into massively successful businesses," she added. "They’re opening up, sharing their tips, tricks (and tumbles), and letting me pick their brains as I build out my own business, As ever. It has been absolutely eye-opening, inspiring… and fun! (Because what’s the point if we can’t have some fun on this wild adventure?)"

The announcement was met with mixed reviews.

"Maybe you would like to know, Meghan Markle has ripped off another woman’s podcast called ‘confessions of a CEO,'" one user wrote on X. "A simple google search would help Meghan."

"Tell me you don’t have a single original thought without telling me you don’t have a single original thought," another user wrote with a screenshot of the "Confessions of a CEO" podcast page.

Despite the negativity, others were quick to share their excitement.

"Happy she's doing her thing despite the critique," one X user wrote in reply to the announcement.

"The devil works hard, but Meghan markle works harder, they can never make me hate you, we love a hard working Queen," another added.

One day before the podcast trailer dropped, the entrepreneur shared an online closet link with her millions of followers on social media due to popular demand.

"A handpicked and curated collection of the things I love – I hope you enjoy them!" she wrote on the site, while noting that some products may contain commissionable links.

"I love that Meghan posted the links to her ‘shop my.’ Tabloids who constantly push nasty vile narratives post links with outfits she wears and are directly profiting off her and now she’s taken that power away from them," one user wrote on X. "A strong, smart business woman."

A critic suggested that the business move is Markle "Proving yet again, how out of touch she is. People are struggling to pay for the basics, and she comes out with this . No Megain I don’t want to shop your closet."