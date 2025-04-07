Meghan Markle’s latest podcast ploy on shaky ground after ‘toxic’ drama, bitter disputes: expert

Meghan Markle’s new podcast premieres on Tuesday – and the stakes are high for the Duchess of Sussex.

The 43-year-old teamed up with Lemonada Media to launch "Confessions of a Female Founder," where she’ll chat with female entrepreneurs and friends to get advice "that turns small ideas into billion-dollar businesses," she previously told People magazine.

British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard told Fox News Digital this is a make-or-break moment for the "Suits" alum, who has been attempting to cement herself as a celebrity influencer in California. However, Chard warned that the former American actress will have a hard time escaping the royal drama that has followed her for years.

MEGHAN MARKLE PROMISES 'BILLION-DOLLAR' BUSINESS ADVICE IN FIRST LOOK AT NEW PODCAST

"Chaos ensues around brand Sussex," Chard claimed. "There are bitter disputes and no shortage of drama. The Sussex brand is deemed ‘toxic’ by many. The worry is that no one wishes to be associated with a toxic brand."

"[This podcast] could be a huge success if the guests are of interest and have gems of wisdom to share and empower [listeners]," Chard shared. "However, I have heard there is a plethora of 'giggling girl talk.’ Hopefully, this serves to connect, bond and support rather than simply enjoying each other's company."

"This is a big deal for Meghan," Chard continued. "She needs this podcast to do well and compliment her new 'As Ever' brand and business entrepreneur aspirations. Her cookery show seems to have bombed and the previous podcast deal with Spotify flopped, so the desire to succeed this time is weighing heavily on her shoulders."

This will be Meghan’s second attempt to make her mark on podcasting.

In 2023, the production company founded by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex parted ways with Spotify less than a year after the debut of their series, "Archetypes." It was unclear why the podcast was leaving the platform. However, Spotify and Archewell Audio said in a joint statement that the decision was mutual.

Archewell landed a multi-year partnership with Spotify in 2020 to create podcasts and shows that would tell stories through diverse voices and perspectives. "Archetypes," which premiered in 2022, topped Spotify charts in seven countries, including the U.S. and the U.K. It won the top podcast award at the People’s Choice awards last year.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

But following the couple’s exit, Spotify executive and podcaster Bill Simmons labeled them "grifters."

"I wish I had been involved in the ‘Meghan and Harry leave Spotify’ negotiation," Simmons said on his platform, The Ringer.

"‘The F---ing Grifters.’ That’s the podcast we should have launched with them," said Simmons at the time. "I have got to get drunk one night and tell the story of the Zoom I had with Harry to try and help him with a podcast idea. It’s one of my best stories… F--- them. The grifters."

British royals expert Hilary Fordwich labeled Meghan’s new podcast "a high-stakes gamble."

"The positives have been the amount of media buzz, but sadly for her, she’s been met with universal derision," Fordwich told Fox News Digital.

"This certainly does not bode well for her new podcast. Her credibility as a media creator is under intense scrutiny with every project to date being labeled superficial and/or overexposed.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"If this new podcast is substantive, engaging and authentic, she could improve her image and overcome skepticism. But thus far, her track record of sustaining projects doesn’t bode well for such a transformation, let alone in this highly saturated space of business-focused shows."

"The stakes are high as yet another failure will limit any future revenue opportunities from partnerships," Fordwich added.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back as senior royals in 2020, citing the unbearable media intrusions and lack of support from the palace.

The couple, looking to become financially independent, were said to be frustrated that Buckingham Palace prevented them from developing their "Sussex Royal" brand, the BBC reported. They moved to the wealthy, coastal city of Montecito, where they are now raising their two young children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Since the couple’s royal exit, they’ve aired their grievances in interviews and a Netflix docuseries. Harry’s memoir, "Spare," was published in 2023.

But Meghan hasn’t escaped scrutiny. She and Harry were recently the subjects of a scathing Vanity Fair cover story about their lives in California. Fox News Digital previously reached out to a spokesperson for the couple for comment.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Several of those who worked with Meghan came forward to the outlet and candidly shared their experiences. They described how, at first, the mother of two would be "warm and effusive," creating an atmosphere of "professional camaraderie."

However, whenever something went poorly, "often due to Meghan and Harry’s own demands," she would become "cold and withholding toward the person she perceived to be responsible."

A source told the outlet that it was "really, really, really awful. Very painful."

"She’s constantly playing checkers," the source claimed. "She’s just very aware of where everybody is on her board. And when you’re not in it, you are to be thrown to the wolves at any given moment."

Producer Jane Marie had a different experience collaborating with the duchess.

"She’s just a lovely, genuine person," Marie told the outlet.

Despite the allegations, Meghan has followed the royal motto of keep calm and carry on. On March 4, her Netflix lifestyle series "With Love, Meghan," premiered. Her As Ever collection became available for purchase on April 4, selling out in under an hour. Her limited-edition honey, priced at $28, sold out in less than five minutes.

WATCH: MEGHAN MARKLE MUST LEARN THIS LESSON FROM PRINCESS DIANA: ROYAL EXPERT

"She is forging ahead, hoping to win fans along the way," said Chard. "Her scripted ideas for interviews are in place to show her as relatable and in the best light. She hopes… her 'As Ever' brand is holding onto glimmers of positivity and is not muddied in the water."

Doug Eldridge, a branding expert and the founder of Achilles PR, told Fox News Digital that the stakes have always been high for Meghan.

"If the definition of insanity is 'doing the same thing over and over, but expecting a different result,’ then that's probably where we are in the lifecycle of this story," Eldridge explained. "That said, Meghan… still has control over her destiny. My hope is that she makes the right decision and tacks with the wind, instead of against her. Thus far, it’s only run her into the rocks on the shoreline, and she can’t afford another shipwreck."

"It's not uncommon to see a fisherman drop four different lines from a pier; the idea is that you never know where the fish will bite, so you diversify your approach and expand your chances of success," said Eldridge. "The problem, however, is that if you don't know how to bait your hook – which is to say, create something that will attract and appeal to the fish – then you're not likely to catch anything, regardless of where you drop your lines."

"This is essentially the case with Meghan, thus far," Eldridge continued. "She has dropped 'lines' in an Oprah sit-down, a Netflix series, a production company, and now a podcast. The struggle isn't having multiple lines in the water; it's not having a properly baited hook to begin with."

Chard noted that whether Meghan sinks or swims, there’s no denying that people will be tuning in.

MEGHAN MARKLE APOLOGIZES AFTER AS EVER SALES MISHAP DISAPPOINTS SHOPPERS

"Her chosen path as a celebrity influencer and business owner is here to stay," said Chard. "She is running with her forever passion projects which will keep her name in lights and bring in oodles of cash. If things don't quite go to plan, she will tweak her endeavors and keep on going. There will always be an interest in the wife of Prince Harry."