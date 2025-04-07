Expand / Collapse search
Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle’s latest podcast ploy on shaky ground after ‘toxic’ drama, bitter disputes: expert

The Duchess of Sussex has a new podcast with Lemonada, 'Confessions of a Female Founder'

By Stephanie Nolasco , Ashley Papa Fox News
Published
Meghan Markle must learn this lesson from Princess Diana: royal expert Video

Meghan Markle must learn this lesson from Princess Diana: royal expert

True Royalty TV co-founder Nick Bullen reveals the one lesson he believes the Duchess of Sussex should learn from her late mother-in-law's brief life. The Princess of Wales passed away on Aug. 31, 1997 at age 36.

Meghan Markle’s new podcast premieres on Tuesday – and the stakes are high for the Duchess of Sussex.

The 43-year-old teamed up with Lemonada Media to launch "Confessions of a Female Founder," where she’ll chat with female entrepreneurs and friends to get advice "that turns small ideas into billion-dollar businesses," she previously told People magazine.

British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard told Fox News Digital this is a make-or-break moment for the "Suits" alum, who has been attempting to cement herself as a celebrity influencer in California. However, Chard warned that the former American actress will have a hard time escaping the royal drama that has followed her for years.

MEGHAN MARKLE PROMISES 'BILLION-DOLLAR' BUSINESS ADVICE IN FIRST LOOK AT NEW PODCAST

A close-up of Meghan Markle smiling listening to headphones.

Meghan Markle's new podcast with Lemonada, "Confessions of a Female Founder," drops on Tuesday. (Dominic Lipinski/AFP via Getty Images)

"Chaos ensues around brand Sussex," Chard claimed. "There are bitter disputes and no shortage of drama. The Sussex brand is deemed ‘toxic’ by many. The worry is that no one wishes to be associated with a toxic brand."

"[This podcast] could be a huge success if the guests are of interest and have gems of wisdom to share and empower [listeners]," Chard shared. "However, I have heard there is a plethora of 'giggling girl talk.’ Hopefully, this serves to connect, bond and support rather than simply enjoying each other's company."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle looking somber as they walk in public and hold hands wearing black.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back as senior royals in 2020. (Kirsty O'Connor - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

"This is a big deal for Meghan," Chard continued. "She needs this podcast to do well and compliment her new 'As Ever' brand and business entrepreneur aspirations. Her cookery show seems to have bombed and the previous podcast deal with Spotify flopped, so the desire to succeed this time is weighing heavily on her shoulders."

Meghan Markle in a light sand jacket waves in Ireland

Meghan Markle's podcast "Archetypes" featured stories from several prominent women. (Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

This will be Meghan’s second attempt to make her mark on podcasting. 

In 2023, the production company founded by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex parted ways with Spotify less than a year after the debut of their series, "Archetypes." It was unclear why the podcast was leaving the platform. However, Spotify and Archewell Audio said in a joint statement that the decision was mutual.

Meghan Markle in a black and white floral dress speaking from a TV screen.

Meghan Markle is seen speaking to Oprah Winfrey in a televised interview, circa 2020. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Archewell landed a multi-year partnership with Spotify in 2020 to create podcasts and shows that would tell stories through diverse voices and perspectives. "Archetypes," which premiered in 2022, topped Spotify charts in seven countries, including the U.S. and the U.K. It won the top podcast award at the People’s Choice awards last year.

Meghan Markle looking upset in a blue shirt with Prince Harry in a beige suit and white shirt speaking.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were labeled as "grifters" by Spotify executive and podcaster Bill Simmons. (Getty Images)

But following the couple’s exit, Spotify executive and podcaster Bill Simmons labeled them "grifters."

"I wish I had been involved in the ‘Meghan and Harry leave Spotify’ negotiation," Simmons said on his platform, The Ringer.

Meghan Markle tending to her honey and smiling as her beekeeper looks on.

Meghan Markle's lifestyle series, "With Love, Meghan," premiered on March 4. (Netflix)

"‘The F---ing Grifters.’ That’s the podcast we should have launched with them," said Simmons at the time. "I have got to get drunk one night and tell the story of the Zoom I had with Harry to try and help him with a podcast idea. It’s one of my best stories… F--- them. The grifters."

Prince Harry in a dark suit and a white shirt speaking to a mic next to Meghan Markle in a white dress holding a mic and looking on.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex parted ways with Spotify in 2023. (Getty Images)

British royals expert Hilary Fordwich labeled Meghan’s new podcast "a high-stakes gamble."

"The positives have been the amount of media buzz, but sadly for her, she’s been met with universal derision," Fordwich told Fox News Digital.

A close-up of Prince Harry in uniform and Meghan Markle in a pale pink dress with a matching hat sitting on a royal carriage.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex aired their grievances after stepping back as senior royals. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

"This certainly does not bode well for her new podcast. Her credibility as a media creator is under intense scrutiny with every project to date being labeled superficial and/or overexposed. 

"If this new podcast is substantive, engaging and authentic, she could improve her image and overcome skepticism. But thus far, her track record of sustaining projects doesn’t bode well for such a transformation, let alone in this highly saturated space of business-focused shows."

"The stakes are high as yet another failure will limit any future revenue opportunities from partnerships," Fordwich added.

Meghan Markle smiling touching her chest wearing a white blazer.

"We're diving into the highs – and the lows – and the kind of advice that turns small ideas into billion-dollar businesses. And of course, we're going to get some girl talk!" – Meghan Markle (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back as senior royals in 2020, citing the unbearable media intrusions and lack of support from the palace.

Meghan Markle looking up and smiling wearing a diamond necklace

Unnamed sources recently spoke to Vanity Fair about their experiences working with Meghan Markle. (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

The couple, looking to become financially independent, were said to be frustrated that Buckingham Palace prevented them from developing their "Sussex Royal" brand, the BBC reported. They moved to the wealthy, coastal city of Montecito, where they are now raising their two young children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Since the couple’s royal exit, they’ve aired their grievances in interviews and a Netflix docuseries. Harry’s memoir, "Spare," was published in 2023.

Harry and Meghan at the Invictus Games

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's docuseries premiered in late 2022. Their documentary on "Polo" did poorly in comparison. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation)

But Meghan hasn’t escaped scrutiny. She and Harry were recently the subjects of a scathing Vanity Fair cover story about their lives in California. Fox News Digital previously reached out to a spokesperson for the couple for comment.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle listening to headphones.

Meghan Markle was a content creator before she became the Duchess of Sussex. She had a lifestyle blog, The Tig, that was shut down after her relationship with Prince Harry became public. (Getty Images)

Several of those who worked with Meghan came forward to the outlet and candidly shared their experiences. They described how, at first, the mother of two would be "warm and effusive," creating an atmosphere of "professional camaraderie."

However, whenever something went poorly, "often due to Meghan and Harry’s own demands," she would become "cold and withholding toward the person she perceived to be responsible."

Meghan Markle wearing a brown blouse and sitting on a white couch.

Not everyone who spoke to Vanity Fair had the same experience when it came to discussing their time working with Meghan Markle. (Diego Cuevas/Getty Images)

A source told the outlet that it was "really, really, really awful. Very painful."

"She’s constantly playing checkers," the source claimed. "She’s just very aware of where everybody is on her board. And when you’re not in it, you are to be thrown to the wolves at any given moment."

Meghan Markle with her arms stretched out wearing a sleeveless black dress.

Meghan Markle's lifestyle brand was originally known as American Riviera Orchard. She announced the brand's new name, As ever, in February. (Getty Images)

Producer Jane Marie had a different experience collaborating with the duchess.

"She’s just a lovely, genuine person," Marie told the outlet.

Meghan Markle smiles as Prince Harry leans into her to say something, wearing a blue button down and sand color jacket

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved to California in 2020. (Juancho Torres/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Despite the allegations, Meghan has followed the royal motto of keep calm and carry on. On March 4, her Netflix lifestyle series "With Love, Meghan," premiered. Her As Ever collection became available for purchase on April 4, selling out in under an hour. Her limited-edition honey, priced at $28, sold out in less than five minutes.

WATCH: MEGHAN MARKLE MUST LEARN THIS LESSON FROM PRINCESS DIANA: ROYAL EXPERT

"She is forging ahead, hoping to win fans along the way," said Chard. "Her scripted ideas for interviews are in place to show her as relatable and in the best light. She hopes… her 'As Ever' brand is holding onto glimmers of positivity and is not muddied in the water."

Doug Eldridge, a branding expert and the founder of Achilles PR, told Fox News Digital that the stakes have always been high for Meghan.

Meghan Markle smiling wearing a black dress and holding a mic.

Royal experts agreed that Meghan Markle the influencer is here to stay. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation)

"If the definition of insanity is 'doing the same thing over and over, but expecting a different result,’ then that's probably where we are in the lifecycle of this story," Eldridge explained. "That said, Meghan… still has control over her destiny. My hope is that she makes the right decision and tacks with the wind, instead of against her. Thus far, it’s only run her into the rocks on the shoreline, and she can’t afford another shipwreck."

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle wears strapless gown

Products from Meghan Markle's lifestyle brand, As Ever, sold out in under an hour. (Kola Sulaimon/Getty Images)

"It's not uncommon to see a fisherman drop four different lines from a pier; the idea is that you never know where the fish will bite, so you diversify your approach and expand your chances of success," said Eldridge. "The problem, however, is that if you don't know how to bait your hook – which is to say, create something that will attract and appeal to the fish – then you're not likely to catch anything, regardless of where you drop your lines."

"This is essentially the case with Meghan, thus far," Eldridge continued. "She has dropped 'lines' in an Oprah sit-down, a Netflix series, a production company, and now a podcast. The struggle isn't having multiple lines in the water; it's not having a properly baited hook to begin with."

A close-up of Meghan Markle wearing a green dress and a beige coat as she smiles.

After Spotify, Meghan Markle teamed up with Lemonada. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Chard noted that whether Meghan sinks or swims, there’s no denying that people will be tuning in.

MEGHAN MARKLE APOLOGIZES AFTER AS EVER SALES MISHAP DISAPPOINTS SHOPPERS

Meghan Markle waving and wearing a strappy red dress

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends the Children's Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA) Gala on Oct. 5, 2024, in Los Angeles. (Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images)

"Her chosen path as a celebrity influencer and business owner is here to stay," said Chard. "She is running with her forever passion projects which will keep her name in lights and bring in oodles of cash. If things don't quite go to plan, she will tweak her endeavors and keep on going. There will always be an interest in the wife of Prince Harry."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Stephanie Nolasco covers entertainment at Foxnews.com.

