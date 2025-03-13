Meghan Markle accused of copying ideas as she launches new podcast project

Meghan Markle revealed a new project she's been working on, but was met with accusations of copying others who came before her.

The Duchess of Sussex announced the launch of her new podcast "Confessions of a Female Founder," which is set to premiere on April 8.

"I’m so excited to share with you something else I’ve been working on: ‘Confessions of a Female Founder,’ my new podcast with @lemonadamedia!" Markle revealed on Instagram.

MEGHAN MARKLE DESPERATE TO DITCH ‘DICTATOR IN HIGH HEELS’ PERSONA AFTER NETFLIX BACKLASH: EXPERTS

"I’ve been having candid conversations with amazing women who have turned dreams into realities, and scaled small ideas into massively successful businesses," she added. "They’re opening up, sharing their tips, tricks (and tumbles), and letting me pick their brains as I build out my own business, As ever. It has been absolutely eye-opening, inspiring…and fun! (Because what’s the point if we can’t have some fun on this wild adventure?)"

Many online immediately pointed out the similarities in the title to an already existing podcast, "Confessions of a CEO."

"Maybe you would like to know, Meghan Markle has ripped off another woman’s podcast called ‘confessions of a CEO,'" one user wrote on X. "A simple google search would help Meghan."

"Tell me you don’t have a single original thought without telling me you don’t have a single original thought," another user wrote with a screenshot of the "Confessions of a CEO" podcast page.

Another user added, "copycats again," while sharing a similar screenshot.

One user found another woman posting videos on YouTube under the exact name, "Confessions of a Female Founder." "Stealing ideas again," the user wrote on X.

Yet another X user wrote, "Her confessions - she steals all ideas from others," while another wrote, "Meghan keep plagiarizing ideas from real smart talent women."

MEGHAN MARKLE IN ‘DIRE SITUATION’ AMID REBRAND RIDICULE: EXPERT

Meanwhile, Markle's podcast launch was also met with a lot of interest from fans.

"happy she's doing her thing despite the critique," one X user wrote in reply to the announcement.

"The devil works hard, but Meghan markle works harder, they can never make me hate you, we love a hard working Queen," another added.

"I loved her first podcast, Archetypes, and can't wait to discover this one," one wrote.

"I am looking forward to it. Her last podcast was excellent and thought-provoking. Let us go," another X user added.

Others expressed they would be listening and "can't wait" for it to be available.

Fox News Digital reached out to a representative for Markle for comment.

This isn't the first time Markle has been accused of copying an idea. After launching her cooking show on Netflix, many compared the endeavor to Pamela Anderson's own cooking show. Anderson released "Pamela's Cooking with Love" in February, while Markle's hit Netflix on March 4.

Royal expert Neil Sean, in a video for his YouTube channel, called Markle’s show a "frame-for-frame" copy of Anderson's work in some cases.

"As you can see, Meghan has been inspired by her [Anderson’s] cookery show, right?" Sean said, showing a shot of Markle high-fiving her guest on set next to one of Anderson high-fiving her guest.

"There’s very little new in the world of cookery," he said.

"It’s difficult to reinvent it, but Meghan didn’t even bother with that. Clearly, she just got inspired," Sean said.

Markle was also accused of stealing another's idea with the logo for her lifestyle brand, As Ever.

Francisca "Xisca" Mora, the mayor of the Mallorcan town of Porreres in Spain, claimed to local outlets that the Duchess of Sussex’s brand logo is "an exact copy" of their historic coat of arms. The logo for the 43-year-old’s lifestyle brand is featured on its website . It highlights a black and white palm tree in the center flanked by two hummingbirds.

The coat of arms for Porreres, which dates back to 1370, features a colorful palm tree, also in the center, with two birds flying towards it.

The Spanish mayor revealed no legal action would be taken against Markle for the branding error, telling Fox News Digital, "I would like to clarify that the Porreres Town Hall, which I represent, has no intention of taking legal action against Ms. Meghan Markle. We consider it to be an unfortunate coincidence."

"The only thing we ask for is respect for our historical and cultural heritage, such as the emblem of Porreres — an image that identifies us as a town and is part of our local culture," she added.

Fox News Digital's Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.