Meghan Markle wanted to be a British reality star before meeting Prince Harry: report

Before she became the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle wanted to be "Made in Chelsea," a new report claims.

British TV presenter Lizzie Cundy claims that Duchess Meghan attempted to get cast on the U.K. reality show before meeting Prince Harry because she was so frustrated with her lack of success in Hollywood.

"She told me she wanted to be on an English reality TV show and that she wanted an English boyfriend," Cundy recalled to The Daily Mail. "She set her sights on 'Made in Chelsea' and worked hard to get in with that crowd. She said that she could only be in 'Suits' for so long and that Hollywood was a really brutal place. She had not made a breakthrough, and said she would feel at home in London."

Cundy first met Duchess Meghan in 2013 at the Global Gift Gala, which Meghan hosted despite being virtually unknown across the pond. The gig was reportedly the work of PR guru Nick Ede, who told the outlet, "She ticks every single box, from the way that she looks to the way she thinks and speaks. There is nothing that is wrong in her, apart from maybe writing on bananas. But nothing else. She has never put a foot wrong."

After the event, Duchess Meghan reportedly returned to Canada, where she began dating chef Cory Vitiello and climbed into exclusive Toronto social circles with best friend Jessica Mulroney. She came back to London in 2016, Cundy says, and still had her sights set on fame and a life in England.

Cundy said of Meghan's second trip to London in June 2016, "She had also got to know TV presenter Natalie Pinkham and Bidders — Adam Bidwell — who was a friend of Harry's from that trip to Vegas. She still wasn't much more successful in Hollywood terms and was setting her sights on coming here to live if she could. She wanted it bad, and she did still want an English boyfriend."

It was around this time that Duchess Meghan reportedly met Piers Morgan, who she got drinks with before ghosting him upon dating Prince Harry later that year. Cundy claims that Meghan asked Morgan to interview her on "Good Morning Britain" to raise her profile there.

"Meghan Markle is a self-obsessed professional actress who has landed the role of her life and is determined to milk it for all she's worth," Morgan later said. "She's spent most of the past 20 years cozying up to people until they serve no more use to her, then airbrushing them out of her life without so much as: 'Goodbye, loser!' I know because I was one of them."

It was also around this time that Cundy claimed Duchess Meghan befriended "Made in Chelsea" stars Millie Mackintosh and Jessica Woodley in hopes of getting on the show.

Then she met Prince Harry.

Duchess Meghan's former Hollywood agent, Gina Nelthorpe-Cowne, said of Meghan's reaction to her then-new beau, "After the date, she was telling me what a great guy he was, a real gentleman, genuinely nice, and when I asked if she would see him again she said: 'Well, it looks like it.'"

Three months later, Nelthorpe-Cowne says, Duchess Meghan emailed her to say she was terminating her contract and giving up acting for good. The agent explained that since then, she's only ever been in contact with Meghan's legal team, noting, "Meghan likes to move on."

Ede said simply of Duchess Meghan's alleged social habits, "Meghan had a lot of friends. That circle has reduced greatly."