Meghan Markle added to Urban Dictionary as slang for 'ghosting'

Have you been "Megan Markled?"

The Duchess of Sussex apparently served as inspiration for an Urban Dictionary entry, which uses Meghan Markle's name as a verb for "ghosting."

"Meghan Markle: Verb for ghosting or disposing people once you have no use or benefit from them anymore without any regard to genuine human relationships," the top definition for Markle states on Urban Dictionary's site.

MEGHAN MARKLE'S RUMORED NEW NICKNAME WILL REPORTEDLY MAKE PRINCE HARRY 'ANGRY,' ROYAL SOURCE CLAIMS

The slang dictionary website then provides several examples of how the name can be used in a sentence.

"She did a Meghan Markle on her friends as soon as she became famous," one sentence reads.

"Do not Meghan Markle me when your movie comes out!" another says.

The dictionary entry was apparently submitted in December but it was only recently discovered by international news sites this week, garnering plenty of responses online — many calling it "shocking" and "ruthless."

"Lol in this world people can be ruthless & merciless And the Urban Dictionary reflects that so clearly in this gold & famedigger case," one Twitter user wrote.

"Well, I must have done a 'Meghan Markle' on a few people then. Only, joking! I'll only 'Meghan Markle' you, if one is absolutely RIDICULOUS or DISRESPECTFUL to me, family or friends without good reason!" a second commented.

"You've been Meghan Markled! Excellent! #Megain #Megxit," another wrote.

Markle, who's expecting her first child with Prince Harry any day now, has been dubbed "Duchess Difficult" by some overseas media outlets for her alleged notorious feuds, particularly with her estranged father Thomas.

MEGHAN MARKLE INSPIRED PRINCE HARRY TO DROP THESE 5 'BAD' HABITS

The 37-year-old's family put a damper on her wedding with Prince Harry last year, sharing details and allegations about the bride-to-be's behavior. Her dad, in particular, broke news daily in the days leading up to the royal ceremony. He was scheduled to walk his daughter down the aisle at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle — but plans changed.

According to a friend, Markle attempted to patch things up with her dad after the wedding by writing him a letter.

“She’s like, ‘Dad, I’m so heartbroken. I love you. I have one father. Please stop victimizing me through the media so we can repair our relationship.’ Because every time her team has to come to her and fact-check something [he has said], it’s an arrow to the heart. He writes her a really long letter in return, and he closes it by requesting a photo op with her," the pal said back in February.

In a new TLC documentary, one royal expert suggested Thomas will never see his grandchild.

“I can’t think for a moment that Thomas Markle will ever be able to meet his grandson or granddaughter,” said Duncan Larcombe, one of the experts consulted in the upcoming doc titled, “Meghan & Harry: A Royal Baby Story.”

Markle's half-brother, Thomas Jr., claimed Markle is a "phony" and has been "giving the greatest performance of her life" since she became famous. He claims they used to be close and saw each other from 2009 to 2011 pretty regularly, but she's since iced him out.

“Once she got into Hollywood she turned into a different person,” Thomas Jr. previously told the Daily Mirror. “She’s clearly forgotten her roots and her family.”

Fox News' Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.