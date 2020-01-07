Meghan Markle and Prince Harry return to royal duties following six-week hiatus

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry put on a major display of affection during their first public appearance since returning to the U.K. from Canada, where they spent a six-week leave of absence away from royal duties.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex held hands and linked arms as they visited Canada House in London, England, on Tuesday afternoon to meet with Janice Charette, the country's High Commissioner. The couple vacationed in the Commonwealth country with their 7-month-old son Archie Harrison during the holiday season.

"Their Royal Highnesses wanted to meet with HE Ms. Janice Charette, High Commissioner in Canada to the U.K., as well as staff to thank them for the warm Canadian hospitality and support they received during their recent stay in Canada," Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

The royal family's vacation was planned, in part, with the help of one of Markle's old school friends Katharine McPhee and her husband, Grammy-winning music producer David Foster.

Foster helped to coordinate the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's stay at a reported $14 million mansion on Vancouver Island. He connected the British royals with the home's unnamed multimillionaire owner.

Foster told the DailyMail, "I felt honored that I was able to help Meghan there because I'm a Canadian and we're a commonwealth country. It's important to us, so I grew up with that kind of sentiment."

"I was really happy to be able to help them to find a respite just to take a little time off," he added. Foster said he had no idea if they were paying a fee to rent but was happy to make the connection between the two parties.

"The owner has allowed this to happen through me, and I was happy to facilitate," Foster explained. "I don't know what their next plans are, but I know that it was reinvigorating for them to spend some downtime. This is a great testament to my hometown of Victoria that they were able to go under the radar for so long."

The waterfront mansion reportedly has eight bedrooms so they were able to host guests, including Markle's mother, Doria Ragland.