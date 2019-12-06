David Foster on wife Katharine McPhee: 'Singing, acting, beauty, she's got it all'

David Foster isn’t holding back in his love for wife Katharine McPhee.

Appearing on the red carpet for the premiere of Alanis Morissette's musical “Jagged Little Pill” at the Broadhurst Theatre on Broadway, the 70-year-old music producer opened up about McPhee, 35, and showered his Broadway star wife with praise.

KATHARINE MCPHEE AND DAVID FOSTER'S WHIRLWIND MAY-DECEMBER ROMANCE: A RELATIONSHIP TIMELINE

“She’s the whole package, you know?” Foster told ET about McPhee. “Singing, acting, beauty, she’s got it all!”

McPhee is currently starring in the Broadway musical “Waitress” and has released five studio albums to date. Her most recent effort, a cover album entitled “I Fall in Love Too Easily,” was released in 2017.

McPhee was made famous after appearing on “American Idol” in 2006. She has since gone on to act in several popular television shows, including “Ugly Betty,” “CSI: NY,” and “Family Guy.”

KATHARINE MCPHEE TELLS DAVID FOSTER'S DAUGHTER ERIN THAT 'MOMMY AND DADDY NEED ALONE TIME'

As the holidays approach, Foster explained how he will manage his time with his multi-talented wife’s busy schedule.

"It will be a little different this year because she is working," said Foster. "So we're gonna make the most of it."

KATHARINE MCPHEE GUSHES OVER 'EASY' MARRIAGE TO HUSBAND DAVID FOSTER: 'THAT'S HOW IT SHOULD BE'

In November, McPhee poked fun at the couple’s 35-year age difference on Twitter.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Am I playing #DavidFoster 's 1992 xmas album for my entire office? Yes. Do I have no shame? Yes. The only downside is no @katharinemcphee on this album,” one Twitter user wrote, leading to a humorous response from McPhee.

“The recording schedule for this conflicted with my 3rd grade homework, unfortunately,” McPhee bantered, spurring a slew of memes praising the “Waitress” Broadway performer for her witty remark.

Fox News' Julius Young contributed to this report.