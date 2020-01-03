Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Canadian holiday arranged by Katharine McPhee's husband David Foster

Meghan Markle looked to one of her old school friends to help plan her Canadian Christmas getaway with husband Prince Harry and their seven-month-old son, Archie.

Katharine McPhee's husband, Grammy-winning music producer David Foster, coordinated the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's stay at a reported $14 million mansion on Vancouver Island over the holiday. He connected the British royals with the home's unnamed multimillionaire owner.

Foster told the DailyMail, "I felt honored that I was able to help Meghan there because I'm a Canadian and we're a commonwealth country. It's important to us, so I grew up with that kind of sentiment."

"I was really happy to be able to help them to find a respite just to take a little time off," he added. Foster said he had no idea if they were paying a fee to rent but was happy to make the connection between the two parties.

"The owner has allowed this to happen through me, and I was happy to facilitate," Foster explained. "I don't know what their next plans are, but I know that it was reinvigorating for them to spend some downtime. This is a great testament to my hometown of Victoria that they were able to go under the radar for so long."

The waterfront mansion reportedly has eight bedrooms so they were able to host guests, including Markle's mother, Doria Ragland.

Foster described how his wife played an integral part. "Katharine went to school with Meghan [in Los Angeles] and her sister went to school with Meghan," he said. "We actually met Meghan and Harry at D-Day in London maybe a year ago. Immediately we were drawn to them, like everybody is, and I was just happy to help."

'I was just happy through my friend to facilitate what I could for them, and it looked like they had a great rest. They're a young modern family. I'm sure they want to balance their commitment to the crown and be a 2020 family," he continued.

Foster revealed he previously stayed at the mansion for an event for his foundation. "I actually was familiar with the house from about nine years ago because we used the house for a retreat for my own David Foster Foundation," he said.

"The house was magical, and for the one or two days that we used the house for our board of directors, we accomplished so much in this magical place."