Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's charity reveal royal couple's first Christmas card with Archie

Christmas is now a family affair for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

The Queen's Commonwealth Trust, a charity that Markle and Harry spearhead, shared the couple's Christmas card, featuring baby Archie, who was born in May.

The photo was shared on Twitter via the Trust, who wrote, "Just sharing the sweetest Christmas Card from our President and Vice-President, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Very Merry Christmas, everyone!"

PRINCE ANDREW'S BREAK FROM ROYAL DUTIES TAKES 'PRESSURE' OFF PRINCE HARRY, MEGHAN MARKLE: BIOGRAPHER

Posted as a GIF, the black-and-white image features Markle, 38 and Harry, 35, sitting in front of a Christmas tree, lights twinkling as a smiling Archie crawls toward the camera.

QUEEN ELIZABETH JOINED BE PRINCES GEORGE, WILLIAM AND CHARLES TO MAKE CHRISTMAS DESSERTS

"Wishing you a very Merry Christmas and a happy new year," reads the card. "From our family to yours."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Harry's office confirmed that he and his family would be spending "private time" in Canda for the holidays. Markle lived in the country for several years prior to her marriage while shooting her television show "Suits."