Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's Oprah Winfrey interview: Everything we know

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are gearing up for the release of their highly anticipated tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.

On Feb. 15, CBS announced the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would be interviewed by Winfrey in a special titled "Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special." The interview will see the Sussexes peel back the curtain on subjects including everything from marriage, philanthropic work, and public scrutiny.

It marks the couple’s first sit-down since they stepped back as senior members of the royal family and relocated to Markle's native California.

Here's everything we know about the upcoming two-hour primetime special.

When and where will the interview air?

The special will air Sunday, March 7th at 8 p.m. EST on CBS.

What can we expect to see?

According to a press release, Winfrey will first have a "wide-ranging" chat with Markle, "covering everything from stepping into life as a Royal, marriage, motherhood, philanthropic work to how she is handling life under intense public pressure."

The two will later be joined by Prince Harry.

During this time, the couple will "speak about their move to the United States and their future hopes and dreams for their expanding family."

On Sunday, CBS released two 30-second teasers for the upcoming interview, in which Winfrey notes that "no subject [is] off-limits."

Will Princess Diana be brought up?

In one clip, Harry invoked the memory of his late mother, explaining that Diana had to find her way alone after she and Prince Charles divorced.

"I’m just really relieved and happy to be sitting here talking to you with my wife by my side because I can’t begin to imagine what it must have been like for her going through this process by herself all those years ago," the 36-year-old said of Diana, adding, "because it’s been unbelievably tough for the two of us. But at least we have each other."

Furthermore, Markle, 39, was spotted wearing Diana's jewelry in the upcoming interview, as the couple wanted Harry's late mother to be with them in spirit for the interview, per People magazine.

The bracelet was most notably used to craft Markle’s engagement ring in 2017 when Harry took two stones from his late mother’s piece of jewelry to compose the Duchess’ sparkler.

Markle’s ring ultimately featured the stones from Diana’s bracelet, which surround one large stone from the country of Botswana — a country near and dear to Harry’s heart.

How is Buckingham Palace reacting to the interview news?

On Feb. 19 — four days after the interview announcement — Buckingham Palace issued a statement on the couple’s status within the royal family in February, stating that "they will not be returning as working members of the Royal Family."

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have confirmed to Her Majesty The Queen that they will not be returning as working members of The Royal Family," the statement said.

"Following conversations with The Duke, The Queen has written confirming that in stepping away from the work of The Royal Family it is not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service," the statement continued. "While all are saddened by their decision, The Duke and Duchess remain much loved members of the family."

Soon after, a spokesperson for the couple hit back at suggestions they were not devoted to duty by releasing their own statement.

Royal author and Vanity Fair correspondent Katie Nicholl recently appeared on True Royalty TV’s "The Royal Beat" and described how the palace may not have been expecting the couple to push back at their statement or to announce a televised sit-down.

During her appearance, Nicholl pointed out it was originally reported that Buckingham Palace was supposed to make a decision about Markle and Harry’s royal status on March 31. However, their decision came much sooner than expected.

"You know, the timing was interesting," she explained. "It came just off the back of the Oprah announcement. I think the palace felt caught off-guard about... the Oprah announcement. It was clear that the Sussexes were working as a machine in their own right. They weren’t working with the palace. They had their own team and they had made their minds up."

Nicholl also alleged that the palace had no idea about the upcoming sit-down with Winfrey, 67.

Coincidentally, the tell-all interview will air the same day as Queen Elizabeth's Commonwealth address.

