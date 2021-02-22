Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s Oprah sit-down will air the same day as Queen Elizabeth’s Commonwealth address

Queen Elizabeth II will speak in a TV address on Sunday, March 7 – the same day Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s sit down with Oprah Winfrey will air.

On Monday, Westminster Abbey confirmed on Instagram that the reigning monarch’s message for Commonwealth Day will be aired on BBC One. Last year’s Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey marked the final royal appearance made by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. This year’s plans were scrapped due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"We're really pleased to tell you that BBC One will broadcast A Celebration for Commonwealth Day on Sunday 7 March," the announcement read on the social media platform. "The programme will replace this year's Commonwealth Day service which is unable to go ahead due to the pandemic, and will include a special message from HM The Queen."

Other senior members of the royal family, including Prince Charles, Prince William, and Kate Middleton, among others, are also expected to participate.

"Presented from the Abbey by Anita Rani, the programme will feature music and readings from across the Commonwealth, and reflections from TRH The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall, TRH The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and HRH The Countess of Wessex, who will share their perspectives on the importance of our Commonwealth links," the statement shared.

Commonwealth Day is on Monday, March 8.

Last week, CBS announced Harry, 36, and Markle 39, will be speaking with Winfrey, 67. It’s the couple’s first major television interview since quitting royal duties and buying a home last year in the U.S.

The 90-minute "Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special" will air on March 7, CBS announced Monday. Winfrey attended their wedding in 2018 and lives near them in Montecito, California.

"Winfrey will speak with Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, in a wide-ranging interview, covering everything from stepping into life as a Royal, marriage, motherhood, philanthropic work to how she is handling life under intense public pressure," according to CBS. "Later, the two are joined by Prince Harry as they speak about their move to the United States and their future hopes and dreams for their expanding family."

A spokesperson for the couple recently confirmed they were expecting their second child. Their first son, Archie, was born in 2019.

According to Katie Nicholl, royal correspondent for Vanity Fair, Markle and Harry have more freedom to detail their triumphs and struggles on camera.

"It is not known whether Harry and Meghan have discussed the TV interview with the Queen, but they did not consult courtiers at Buckingham Palace before agreeing to the interview," Nicholl claimed. "A Palace source said that the couple is no longer obliged to inform the Royal Household of their plans now that they are non-working members of the Royal Family."

While Markle is expected to discuss what it was like to marry into the royal family, as well as touch on the circumstances that drove her and Harry to step down as senior members last year, it is unlikely the duchess will reveal the full details out of respect for the queen, 94.

The last televised interview the couple gave was for ITV’s Tom Bradby during their tour of South Africa in late 2019. It was during that interview where Harry revealed that he and his brother William, 38, were on different paths and Markle admitted she was struggling in her new role as a royal.

"Meg’s on a high and so is Harry," a friend revealed to the outlet. "They are very excited about everything and [are] looking forward to sitting down and sharing some of that happiness with Oprah. It’s a chance for them to give people a glimpse into their new lives and what they are hoping to achieve in the future."

Harry is currently working on a docu-series with the legendary daytime host and businesswoman for Apple TV+.

Since moving to the United States, the duke and duchess have struck up major production deals with Netflix and Spotify for exclusive content.

