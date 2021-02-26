Prince Harry says Meghan Markle was The One after this moment: ‘We went from zero to 60 in two months’

It didn’t take long for Prince Harry to realize that Meghan Markle was The One.

The Duke of Sussex, who appeared on "the Late Late Show" Thursday night, got candid about meeting the former American actress.

"The second date I was starting to think, ‘Wow, this is pretty special,’" the 36-year-old told James Corden. "It was just the fact we hit it off with each other and we were just so comfortable in each other’s company."

Harry told the British TV host, 42, he loved how easily he was able to connect with the now-Duchess of Sussex, 39.

"There were no distractions and that was great," he said. "It was an amazing thing. We went from zero to 60 in the first two months."

Harry admitted dating a royal is a lot more complicated than it sounds.

"Dating with me or with any member of the royal family I guess is kinda flipped upside down," he explained during his appearance. "All the dates become dinners, or watching the TV or chatting at home. Then eventually once you become a couple, then you venture out to dinners, to the cinema and everything else."

"Everything was done back to front with us so actually we got to spend an enormous amount of time just the two of us rather than going to friends’ houses or out for inners where there were other distractions," he added.

Harry reflected on the future and revealed he and Markle are looking forward to getting back to their favorite causes once the coronavirus lockdown comes to an end.

"That’s what our life – my life’s always going to be about public service," said Harry. "And Meghan signed up to that and the two of us enjoy doing that. Trying to bring some compassion and try to make people happy and try and change the world in any small way that we can."

On Valentine’s Day, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed to Fox News that they are expecting their second child.

"We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child," a spokesperson for the couple told Fox News.

In May of 2019, the couple welcomed their first child, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. Soon after, they announced that they were stepping back from their duties as senior royals. They currently live in California together.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.