Prince Harry reveals what he thinks of Netflix’s ‘The Crown’: ‘It’s loosely based on the truth’

Prince Harry weighed in on what he really thinks of "The Crown."

The hit Netflix series traces the nearly 70-year reign of the 36-year-old’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. While the historical drama has been much dissected since its 2016 premiere for its dramatic interpretations of the British royal family, the current fourth season has sparked the most debates and headlines.

Set in the ‘80s, the series now focuses on the widely publicized marriage of Harry’s parents Prince Charles and Princess Diana, as well as the 11-year tenure of Conservative Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, which transformed and divided Britain.

Diana passed away in 1997 at age 36 from injuries she sustained in a Paris car crash. Thatcher died in 2013 at age 87.

During Harry’s appearance on "The Late Late Show" that aired Thursday night, the Duke of Sussex told James Corden that he thinks the show is truer than some of the news stories that have been written about him and his wife Meghan Markle.

"They don’t pretend to be news," Harry explained while riding an open-top bus through Los Angeles with the British host, 42. "It’s fiction. But it’s loosely based on the truth. Of course, it’s not strictly accurate."

"It gives you a rough idea about what that lifestyle, what the pressures of putting duty and service above family and everything else, what can come from that," Harry shared. "I’m way more comfortable with ‘The Crown’ than I am seeing the stories written about my family, or my wife, or myself. That is obviously fiction – take it how you will. But this is being reported on as a fact because you’re supposedly news."

Late last year, after Season 4 premiere, sources close to Charles, 72, came forward, alleging the Prince of Wales is unhappy with the way he, his ex-wife and his current spouse, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, were depicted. The U.K.’s government’s culture secretary even insisted "The Crown" should carry a "fiction" warning at the beginning of each episode.

While it's unknown whether Harry streamed the current season, he didn’t seem to be offended by the drama. The real-life royal even suggested who he thinks the show should cast to play him.

"Daniel Lewis?" said Harry.

"Damien Lewis!" Corden corrected him, referring to the "Billions" actor who is also a redhead like the prince.

Corden then mentioned he should play Harry’s older brother, Prince William.

"It’s not great casting, but it is casting," Harry joked.

Still, Harry said a regular night at his Montecito, Calif. home doesn’t necessarily involve binge-watching the series.

"[We] do Archie’s tea, give him a bath, read him a book," he explained. "Meg might cook a meal, might order a takeaway, go upstairs, sit in bed. Watch on ‘Jeopardy.’ Maybe watch a bit of Netflix."

Harry has his own deal with the streaming service – and even mentioned it several times during his chat.

Former royal press secretary Dickie Arbiter previously called "The Crown" a "hatchet job" on Charles and Diana. Arbiter has also accused the series of "stretching dramatic license to the extreme," The Hollywood Reporter shared.

Diana’s brother, Charles Spencer, has also said the show should carry a notice that "this isn’t true but it is based around some real events."

"I worry people do think that this is gospel and that’s unfair," the 56-year-old told broadcaster ITV.

Netflix has since rejected calls to add a disclaimer to the series that states it is a work of fiction. The streaming giant said the show is presented in enough context.

"We have always presented 'The Crown' as a drama — and we have every confidence our members understand it’s a work of fiction that’s broadly based on historical events," according to a statement released by Netflix.

"As a result, we have no plans — and see no need — to add a disclaimer."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.