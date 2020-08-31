Prince Harry says he's 'unbelievably fortunate' to have new home, son Archie: 'Our number one priority'

Prince Harry has spoken out about his son Archie and life in California.

The Duke of Sussex, 35, said in an interview on Saturday in honor of the Rugby Football League's 125th birthday (which he's a patron of) that he can't wait until the 15-month-old is old enough to learn the game.

“What I need is a few mini rugby balls that I can then get Archie involved with the game because at the moment it’s impossible to find any,” he admitted.

Prince Harry added, “I’ve got a little space outside, which I’m fortunate enough to have, so I need to get him playing some Rugby League. I’m just unbelievably fortunate and grateful to have outdoor space and see my son be able to be outside because I know so many people just haven’t had that opportunity in the last five months."

Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle moved to Santa Barbara in July, a representative for the couple confirmed to Fox News.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved into their family home in July of this year," the spokesperson said. "They have settled into the quiet privacy of their community since their arrival and hope that this will be respected for their neighbors, as well as them as a family.”

The home is reportedly worth $14 million and features nine bedrooms.

“Our little man is our number one priority, but our work after that is the second priority, and we’re just trying to do everything we can to do our part to make the world a better place," the British royal added while on the call.

Harry also confirmed he will be returning to the U.K. as soon as possible.

"I would've been back already had it not been for COVID so don't worry," he said. "You guys and the Rugby League community will have my commitment for as long as I can give it to you."

In January, the couple announced they were taking “a step back” as senior members of the royal family and instead they will work independently, splitting their time between the United Kingdom and North America