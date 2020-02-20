Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'genuinely happy' in Canada after escaping chaos in UK: report

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are reaping the benefits of life in Canada after leaving Frogmore Cottage in the United Kingdom, a new report claims.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are still in a period of transition after announcing their decision to step back as senior members of the royal family, are happy with their new lifestyles in Vancouver, Canada, sources told Us Weekly.

"Harry and Meghan have escaped the chaos back home and are genuinely happy," the insider told the magazine. "They're really enjoying Canada."

The source also claimed Meghan and Harry's life outside of the United Kingdom is a "completely different world."

One major contributor to their newfound bliss is additional privacy.

"The locals don't bother them, and they have the freedom to do whatever they want," the insider said, adding that Meghan is thrilled to be away from the stress she endured in England.

It was announced Wednesday that Meghan and Harry will no longer hold an office at Buckingham Palace beginning April 1. They will instead be represented by their U.K. charity foundation team, People Magazine said.

According to Sky News, the duo will be busy with leftover royal duties between now and the March 31 deadline. The outlet reports that they’ve got at least six more engagements before they can make good on their plans, which have been playfully dubbed “Megxit.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were in attendance at an "exclusive" JPMorgan event held at the 1Hotel in Miami's South Beach, where Prince Harry delivered a speech, Fox News confirmed. The duo reportedly also visited the campus of Stanford University in California, where they met with professors about their charitable endeavors.

Fox News' Tyler McCarthy contributed to this report.