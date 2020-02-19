Meghan Markle, Prince Harry will end their royal duties by the end of March

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will finally make good on their promise to step back from their senior royal duties.

Starting April 1, the Sussexes will no longer hold an office at Buckingham Palace. They will instead be represented by their U.K. charity foundation team, according to People magazine.

The deadline is part of the deal the duo hammered out with Queen Elizabeth II in January after they announced their plans to try and find a life outside their senior royal duties. The couple will not only stop using their “royal highness” titles but also split their time between the United Kingdom and North America as they attempt to live financially independent of the crown.

Per People, a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said: “The Duke and Duchess will be spending their time in both the United Kingdom and North America. In addition to continuing to work closely with their existing patronages as they build a plan for engagements in the U.K. and the Commonwealth throughout the year, The Duke and Duchess have also been undertaking meetings as part of their ongoing work to establish a new non-profit organization. The details of this new organization will be shared later in the year.

“In general, the themes of their cause-related work will remain unchanged, which includes the Commonwealth, community, youth empowerment and mental health, collectively," the spokesperson added.

According to Sky News, the duo will be busy with leftover royal duties between now and the March 31 deadline. The outlet reports that they’ve got at least six more engagements before they can make good on their plans, which have been playfully dubbed “Megxit.”

Included among their remaining duties is Prince Harry attending a recording session with rocker John Bon Jovi and the Invictus Games Choir at the end of the month. Harry previously spoke about the Invictus Games and mental health awareness being tent pole causes he plans to tackle with his newfound freedom from royal duties during his first public outing since his and Markle’s bombshell announcement.

Meanwhile, Meghan will reportedly conduct events related to International Women’s Day the week after Harry’s royal duties wrap up.

The monarch previously brokered a deal that determined there would be "a period of transition'' to sort out the complicated matter of how to be a part-time royal. Meghan and Harry have spent time in both Canada and the U.K. as things are sorted out. However, they’ve remained busy with both royal and personal duties during the “period of transition.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were in attendance at an "exclusive" JPMorgan event held at the 1Hotel in Miami's South Beach, where Prince Harry delivered a speech, Fox News confirmed. The duo reportedly also visited the campus of Stanford University in California, where they met with professors about their charitable endeavors.

