Meghan Markle, Prince Harry attend exclusive event at ritzy Miami hotel

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's mission to distance themselves from senior royal duties and earn their own income is apparently underway, as the Duke and Duchess attended a ritzy event in Miami, Fla.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were in attendance of an "exclusive" JPMorgan event held at the 1Hotel in Miami's South Beach, where Prince Harry delivered a speech, Fox News can confirm.

The event was "very hush-hush with a lot of security," an insider told Page Six.

Reps for JPMorgan declined to comment when reached by Fox News on Friday.

Meanwhile, reps for Meghan and Harry told us "we don't comment on The Duke and Duchess' private schedule."

It appears the Duke and Duchess were not the only stars to reportedly touch down in Miami this week, just days after the city hosted Super Bowl LIV. Photos viewed by Fox News show that JPMorgan did host an event in Miami's 1Hotel this week that included other notable stars. One photo shows rapper Meek Mill, CBS' Gayle King, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and businessman Robert Frederick Smith attending a conference hosted by Reform.

It has yet to be confirmed whether or not Meghan and Harry earned any income from the event.

Harry and Meghan have been living on Vancouver Island with their son, Archie, for the past few weeks after announcing their decision to step back as senior royals.

According to reports, the couple is eyeing houses in Los Angeles to settle down.