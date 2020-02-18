Meghan Markle, Prince Harry may no longer be able to use 'Sussex Royal' branding: reports

Another change may be on the way for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry as they step back as senior members of the royal family.

According to the Daily Mail, the couple may no longer be able to utilize their "Sussex Royal" branding, as the Queen and other senior palace officials have reportedly agreed that the word "royal" cannot be used.

A royal source told Page Six that “as The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are stepping back as senior members of the Royal Family and will work towards financial independence, use of the word ‘Royal’, in this context, needed to be reviewed. Discussions are still ongoing.”

The source continued, saying, “As part of the process to transition The Duke and Duchess of Sussex into their new chapter, planning has been well underway around the launch of their new nonprofit organization. Details will be shared in due course.”

A source also told Town & Country that the "likely decision" is that Markle, 38, and Harry, 35, will have to cease using the term.

Per the Daily Mail, the pair has reportedly spent "tens of thousands of pounds" developing the branding for their new website.

According to the outlet, the branding was intended to be used to trademark "a range of items and activities, including clothing, stationery, books and teaching materials."

The news comes amid a flurry of changes that will take place for Markle and Harry after their decision to "step back" as senior members of the royal family.

Recently, confusion developed surrounding Markle's official title, which Buckingham Palace announced would be Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, but it was pointed out that a comma between a first name and a royal title was generally reserved for only divorced wives or widows. In recent years, the title stylization has been used twice: Diana, Princess of Wales, and Sarah, Duchess of York.

Daily Mail reported in January that royal officials said their statement was given out in error, and that a new title would be announced soon.

A rep for Kensington Palace did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.