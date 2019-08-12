Meghan Markle and Prince Harry no longer invited to dinner parties because of this habit: report

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's friends have "stopped inviting" the couple to dinner parties because they "frown upon their PDAs," insiders have claimed.

According to the Mail on Sunday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex make a point of sitting together at events — even if their host has seated them separately.

The paper reports that Duchess Meghan purposefully wants to break long-standing party etiquette as she considers it too "exclusive" and "traditional."

Along with ignoring the seating plans, insiders have also claimed that the Duchess is openly affectionate with her husband on these occasions which causes Prince Harry's friends to "roll their eyes" at her "American ways."

What's more, Harry's inner circle has "stopped inviting her to dinner" over the "frowned upon" PDAs (public displays of affection) at the dinner table.

While it might not seem like that big of a deal to sit next to your partner at a party, the high society occasions Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry have been attending ask guests to follow the three rules of "placement."

To avoid sounding too "common" or American, the first rule is that "placement" must be pronounced the French way which involves emphasizing each of the three syllables.

The second rule dictates that couples should not sit together in case any affectionate behavior puts others off their meal.

And in order to truly grasp the rules of "placement," guests must always sit where they have been asked to achieve the perfect, balanced high society table.

But this isn't the first time Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry have broke etiquette with their loving affection.

Shortly after she married into the Royal Family last year, Prince Harry refused to hold Meghan's hand at a royal event out of respect for The Queen.

Just last month, the Duchess came under fire when she wore jeans to watch her pal Serena Williams play at Wimbledon.

An insider claimed Meghan was a "nightmare" during the visit when her security guards infamously BANNED guests from taking photos of her and her casual attire meant she wasn't allowed to watch the action from the Royal Box.

They told The Times: "They couldn’t invite her into the Royal Box because she was wearing jeans."

