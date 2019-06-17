Prince Philip advised Prince Harry not to marry Markle because ‘one doesn’t marry’ actresses: report

Prince Philip advised Harry to be careful in his wooing of Meghan, telling him: “One steps out with actresses, one doesn’t marry them,” it is claimed.

Outspoken Philip, 98, is said to have made the remark to his grandson as the pair’s whirlwind romance got serious.

But Harry, 34, proposed and tied the knot with the former Suits actress, 37, in May last year.

The Duke of Sussex and the Duke of Edinburgh are known to have a very strong relationship.

Last week Harry and Meghan’s Instagram account wished “Grandpa” a happy birthday.

Philip was also featured in one of the couple’s first snaps of baby Archie, alongside the Queen and Meghan’s mum Doria Ragland, 62.

The Duke was actually one of the first people to see the tot as Meghan revealed during a brief interview during a photocall.

She said: "We just bumped into the Duke as we were walking by, which was so nice."

Philip also made a surprise appearance at their Royal Wedding, despite recovering from a hip operation at the time.

This is not the first time he has given advice on marriage.

In 1997 he said: “Tolerance is the one essential ingredient. You can take it from me that the Queen has the quality of tolerance in abundance”.

The alleged remark featured in a Sunday Times Magazine article by Sophie Money-Coutts.

