Meghan Markle sparks backlash after alleged privacy request at Wimbledon

Meghan Markle is facing backlash after she made a surprise appearance at Wimbledon last week to support her friend, tennis pro Serena Williams.

Media consultant Sally Jones, who was sitting in the same row as Markle, claimed to the UK’s Daily Telegraph and Daily Mail on Tuesday that the Duchess of Sussex’s team asked her not to take pictures of the former American actress. The 64-year-old alleged a royal protection officer told her Markle is “here in a private capacity.” Jones also claimed she was merely trying to photograph Williams and not the duchess.

“There were around 200 photographers snapping away at her but security were sent to warn an old biddy like me,” claimed Jones. “It makes them look silly. It’s childish and takes us for fools.”

“I felt this tap on my shoulder and was asked not to take pictures of the duchess — but I had no idea she was there until then,” alleged Jones to the Daily Mail. “I was absolutely gobsmacked… I told him it was bonkers and that even if I had been trying to snap the duchess, I’d have got a blurry picture of her right ear. I said to him, ‘Have you thought about having a word with any of those television cameras?’ He looked a little uncomfortable.”

“There is now a clear sense that [Prince] Harry, Meghan and their team see themselves more as A-list celebrities rather than royals carrying out their duties,” Jones continued. “Their wish to control things is in stark contrast with the Cambridges who appear far more sensible. Kate [Middleton] was at Wimbledon two days earlier and acted completely differently. I’m a royalist but everyone is getting more and more fed up with Harry and Meghan’s approach.”

Kensington Palace did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment. However, a royal source told Fox News: “It is not unusual for people accompanying Members of the Royal Family at private, or public, engagements to ask members of the public not to take photographs. This is to enable Members of the Royal Family to properly engage with people and events.”

Still, that hasn’t stopped Piers Morgan, who has previously criticized Markle as a new member of the British royal family, to weigh in on “Good Morning Britain.”

“A private capacity, at Wimbledon? This is so ridiculous,” said the 54-year-old. “It’s frankly hypocritical and they’re not private people, they’re the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. If you want to be private, go back to America and live privately.”

Many viewers quickly took to Twitter and accused Morgan of targeting Markle because of her race.

“’Go back to America’ Piers is starting to show his true racist colors,” tweeted one user. “Last I check Prince Harry and Duchess of Sussex have a right to have privacy, same goes for their son. The way you and media treated the late Diana we all can understand why they want to keep things private.”

“It’s more than that,” chimed another. “Piers the stalker Morgan is angry cos a woman isn’t giving him any attention. He is behaving like a scorned lover.”

“For God sake give it a rest,” added one user. “I’m sick of the constant bashing! Have you maybe considered this was Harry’s choice! Or heaven forefend a joint choice. Given the family history with intrusion, I am hardly surprised they want to limit their exposure.”

Markle and husband Harry’s quest for privacy have become a controversial topic in recent months following the birth of their son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, in May of this year.

The proud parents hosted a private baptism on Saturday for their only child and did not disclose who the 2-month-old’s godparents are. However, they did release two photos from the intimate ceremony.

"This morning, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was christened in the Private Chapel at Windsor Castle at an intimate service officiated by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby.," the caption reads.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are so happy to share the joy of this day with members of the public who have been incredibly supportive since the birth of their son. They thank you for your kindness in welcoming their first born and celebrating this special moment. Their Royal Highnesses feel fortunate to have enjoyed this day with family and the godparents of Archie."

"Their son, Archie, was baptized wearing the handmade replica of the royal christening gown which has been worn by royal infants for the last 11 years. The original Royal Christening Robe, made of fine Honiton lace lined with white satin, was commissioned by Queen Victoria in 1841 and first worn by her eldest daughter. It was subsequently worn for generations of Royal christenings, including The Queen, her children and her grandchildren until 2004, when The Queen commissioned this handmade replica, in order for the fragile historic outfit to be preserved, and for the tradition to continue," it concluded.

Archie's uncle and aunt, Prince William and his wife, Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton, were featured in the photo.

Also pictured were Markle's mother Doria Ragland, Harry's father Prince Charles, his wife Camilla the Duchess of Cornwall, and the late Princess Diana's two sisters, Lady Jane Fellowes and Lady Sarah McCorquodal.

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip did not attend.

Many well-wishers publicly celebrated with Union Jack flags, banners and even a cake to mark the occasion.

Nick Bullen, an executive producer who has been making programs about the British royal family for nearly 20 years and has worked closely with Harry and William’s father for eight, told Fox News in May that it’s expected for the couple to fiercely protect their son, as any parent would.

“I think the protection level will be off the clock,” the royal filmmaker told Fox News. “If you look at the way William and Kate have been so protective of their children, the British press particularly have kept a reasonable distance from George, Charlotte and Louis. I think Harry will be even more protective. I think the really telling piece is that they didn’t pose on the steps of the hospital. He’s making a statement from day one — he’s saying, ‘This baby is ours, this is private and this baby will be shown to you on our terms.'”

According to Bullen, we can expect Harry, who has had a wary relationship with the British press after his mother passed away in 1997 at age 36, to become even more protective of mother and child.

“Harry is going to look after Meghan, protect her,” explained Bullen. “If she wants things, if she needs things, he’s going to make it happen. Part of it is because he feels it just didn’t play out that way with Diana. But also, he is unsurprisingly madly in love with this woman. He wants to make sure that whatever she wants, she gets.”

Fox News' Jessica Napoli contributed to this report.