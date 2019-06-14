Meghan Markle appears to be corrected by Prince Harry in viral Trooping the Colour video

A video of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the annual Trooping the Colour last weekend has gone viral after fans think the former actress was being told what to do by her husband.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex rode in a carriage together, along with Kate Middleton and Camilla, before the entire family joined Her Majesty on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, facing the cheering crowds.

In the video going viral of the event, it appears Prince Harry, 34, is speaking to his wife, 37, when she turns around slightly twice to address him.

According to a lip-reading expert from the DailyMail, Prince Harry allegedly told Meghan, 'Yes, that's right" when she turned to him the first time, and then, "Turn around... look," when she did it a second time.

The short conversation happened right before England's national anthem started playing and it's the British Royal family's protocol to face forward while it's playing.

For the occasion, which marked the first public appearance Duchess Meghan made since the birth of her son, Archie Harrison, the new royal family member stood behind James, Viscount Severn, 11, and Isla Phillips, 7. She was also behind Prince Andrew, the Queen's third child.

Fans reacted on social media as well. One user wrote, "I've watched that vid over and over again.... did he tell her to turn around?"

Another said, "Yes, he told her to either turn around or face the front aprox 3 times."

A third user pointed out Markle's facial expression -- "She definitely looked like she was fighting back tears."

Markle's next public appearance will reportedly be at the tennis tournament, Wimbledon, held in London. The new mom also just hired her son's first nanny after Markle's mother, Doria Ragland, returned to the United States.