Meghan Markle faces wrath of parenting police over photo of Lilibet on a boat without a safety vest

Critics slammed Meghan Markle online shortly after the Duchess of Sussex shared a rare photo of her 3-year-old daughter, Princess Lilibet.

Markle, 43, posted a carousel of images Saturday to celebrate International Women's Day, and included a snap of her husband Prince Harry cradling their little girl in his arms in what appeared to be a boat with water surrounding the pair.

Social media users were not happy and blasted the royal couple for taking a lax approach to water safety while boating.

"Prince Harry & Meghan Markle are so good at showing the world how much they suck at being parents What f----ng moron doesn’t put their child in a safety vest while boating," one person said.

Another user wrote, "Family has been in the boating industry for four generations; a very big no no! Things happen in a blink of an eye."

"How irresponsible. Even pet owners put life vests on their pets when riding in boats," one user wrote on X.

"It's common sense, my kids were total water babies, strong swimmers and fishermen from an early age, they always wore life vests," an X user wrote. "Even strong swimmers can be thrown from a boat or slip, injure themselves and end up under water."

"Imagine not having a life jacket on your child that can't swim while out to sea on a dingy," one social media user quipped.

Representatives for Harry and Meghan's Archewell organization did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Markle's "With Love, Meghan" lifestyle show recently picked up a second season on Netflix despite negative reviews.

Launched on March 4, the "Suits" actress is joined by a few of her famous friends and chefs as she shares her favorite recipes and hosting tips.

The show was widely criticized as "cringey" and inauthentic by royal experts and The Hollywood Reporter. British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard told Fox News Digital that the show "appears mundane and lacks wow factor."

"Meghan seems eager to play the altruistic, kind soul, but it is a tad smarmy," she claimed. "My toes are curling.… This is so cringey and not fun at all. It feels too staged, and the tips and tricks are far too basic… Meghan comes across as a modern Stepford Wife."

Fox News Digital's Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.