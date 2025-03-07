Pamela Anderson's team takes credit for 'original' show after critics claim Meghan Markle copied it

Pamela Anderson's team is reacting to claims Meghan Markle copied the actress with her new lifestyle show, "With Love, Meghan."

Anderson released her own show, "Pamela's Cooking with Love," in February, while Markle's hit Netflix on March 4. Some claimed Markle's show seemingly matched the "Baywatch" star's, sometimes "frame-for-frame."

However, Anderson's show co-creator did not seem to mind the accusations.

"We take pride in planting the first seeds – creating original, distinctive programming that audiences love – and it’s a compliment to see our work with Ms. Anderson resonate so strongly," Anderson's producer, Jesse Fawcett, told the Daily Mail.

MEGHAN MARKLE IN ‘DIRE SITUATION’ AMID REBRAND RIDICULE: EXPERT

Royal expert Neil Sean, in a video for his YouTube channel, called Markle’s show a "frame-for-frame" copy in some cases.

"As you can see, Meghan has been inspired by her [Anderson’s] cookery show, right?" Sean said, showing a shot of Markle high-fiving her guest on set next to one of Anderson high-fiving her guest.

"There’s very little new in the world of cookery," he said.

"It’s difficult to reinvent it, but Meghan didn’t even bother with that. Clearly, she just got inspired," he said.

Sean said a "very well-placed source" told him Anderson is "actually delighted with Meghan Markle. Well, maybe that’s stretching it a bit but, you know, kind of happy for this simple reason. You see, this has elevated Pamela’s show. You know, the sort of publicity she could have only dreamt about."

"Not only that, this is going to be very successful for Pamela Anderson in effect, Meghan being inspired by Pamela's show," he added. "It’s literally been an injection back into Pamela’s brand.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Despite being compared to Anderson's cooking show, Markle fell short of audience expectations. Many have criticized the Duchess of Sussex's Netflix endeavor as "cringey."

British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard previously told Fox News Digital the show "appears mundane and lacks wow factor."

"Meghan seems eager to play the altruistic, kind soul, but it is a tad smarmy," she claimed. "My toes are curling… This is so cringey and not fun at all. It feels too staged, and the tips and tricks are far too basic… Meghan comes across as a modern Stepford Wife."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Regardless, Markle's show has been renewed for a second season. She shared the news Friday on Instagram.

"Lettuce romaine calm…or not(!) because I'm thrilled to share that Season 2 of 'With Love, Meghan is coming!" she captioned a video of herself dancing.

Netflix revealed filming for season two has already wrapped and fans can expect the show to premiere in the fall.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital's Brie Stimson contributed to this report.