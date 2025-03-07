Expand / Collapse search
Meghan Markle

Pamela Anderson's team takes credit for 'original' show after critics claim Meghan Markle copied it

Markle's show 'With Love, Meghan' has been renewed for a 2nd season

By Lauryn Overhultz Fox News
Published
Meghan Markle must learn this lesson from Princess Diana: royal expert Video

Meghan Markle must learn this lesson from Princess Diana: royal expert

True Royalty TV co-founder Nick Bullen reveals the one lesson he believes the Duchess of Sussex should learn from her late mother-in-law's brief life. The Princess of Wales passed away on Aug. 31, 1997 at age 36.

Pamela Anderson's team is reacting to claims Meghan Markle copied the actress with her new lifestyle show, "With Love, Meghan."

Anderson released her own show, "Pamela's Cooking with Love," in February, while Markle's hit Netflix on March 4. Some claimed Markle's show seemingly matched the "Baywatch" star's, sometimes "frame-for-frame."

However, Anderson's show co-creator did not seem to mind the accusations.

"We take pride in planting the first seeds – creating original, distinctive programming that audiences love – and it’s a compliment to see our work with Ms. Anderson resonate so strongly," Anderson's producer, Jesse Fawcett, told the Daily Mail.

Pamela Anderson's team reacts to Meghan Markle's cooking show

Pamela Anderson's team took credit for "original" show after critics claimed Meghan Markle, right, had copied the actress. (Getty Images)

Royal expert Neil Sean, in a video for his YouTube channel, called Markle’s show a "frame-for-frame" copy in some cases. 

"As you can see, Meghan has been inspired by her [Anderson’s] cookery show, right?" Sean said, showing a shot of Markle high-fiving her guest on set next to one of Anderson high-fiving her guest. 

"There’s very little new in the world of cookery," he said.

"It’s difficult to reinvent it, but Meghan didn’t even bother with that. Clearly, she just got inspired," he said. 

Pamela Anderson side profile shot in a white one shoulder blouse

Pamela Anderson's "Cooking with Love" premiered in February. (Joshua Sammer/Getty Images for ZFF)

Sean said a "very well-placed source" told him Anderson is "actually delighted with Meghan Markle. Well, maybe that’s stretching it a bit but, you know, kind of happy for this simple reason. You see, this has elevated Pamela’s show. You know, the sort of publicity she could have only dreamt about."

"Not only that, this is going to be very successful for Pamela Anderson in effect, Meghan being inspired by Pamela's show," he added. "It’s literally been an injection back into Pamela’s brand.

Meghan Markle wearing a blue shirt and smiling while tending to her garden.

Meghan Markle's lifestyle show was compared to Pamela Anderson's. (Netflix)

Despite being compared to Anderson's cooking show, Markle fell short of audience expectations. Many have criticized the Duchess of Sussex's Netflix endeavor as "cringey."

British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard previously told Fox News Digital the show "appears mundane and lacks wow factor."

"Meghan seems eager to play the altruistic, kind soul, but it is a tad smarmy," she claimed. "My toes are curling… This is so cringey and not fun at all. It feels too staged, and the tips and tricks are far too basic… Meghan comes across as a modern Stepford Wife."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with friends toasting at a garden.

Prince Harry made an appearance in the final episode of "With Love, Meghan." (Netflix)

Meghan Markle celebrating show renewal

"With Love, Meghan" was renewed for a second season. (Meghan Markle/Instagram)

Regardless, Markle's show has been renewed for a second season. She shared the news Friday on Instagram.

"Lettuce romaine calm…or not(!) because I'm thrilled to share that Season 2 of 'With Love, Meghan is coming!" she captioned a video of herself dancing.

Netflix revealed filming for season two has already wrapped and fans can expect the show to premiere in the fall.

Fox News Digital's Brie Stimson contributed to this report.

