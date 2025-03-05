Meghan Markle in ‘dire situation' amid rebrand ridicule: expert

Meghan Markle has found herself in a "dire situation" after using "With Love, Meghan" as an attempt to revamp her image.

"In contrast to being authentic, it definitely looks like a most desperate attempt in a dire situation to reinvent herself, indeed to revamp her image, hence marketing her own children," royal expert Hilary Fordwich told Fox News Digital of Markle's Netflix show.

While "With Love, Meghan" received negative reviews by many, the show "will no doubt appeal" to Markle's "own distinct fan base."

Markle's show launched on March 4. The former actress is joined by her famous friends and chefs, as she shares her favorite recipes and hosting tips.

The show was widely criticized as "cringey" and inauthentic by royal experts and The Hollywood Reporter. British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard told Fox News Digital the show "appears mundane and lacks wow factor."

"Meghan seems eager to play the altruistic, kind soul, but it is a tad smarmy," she claimed. "My toes are curling… This is so cringey and not fun at all. It feels too staged, and the tips and tricks are far too basic… Meghan comes across as a modern Stepford Wife."

THR noted Markle's attempt to be relatable to an audience fell flat. "To an already leery viewer, Meghan, lacking the openness and vulnerability that would allow a naysayer to connect with and change their opinion of her, doesn’t help," the outlet wrote.

"And while it’s unfair to ask Meghan to apologize for her wealth or the world she and her friends who join the show live in, the attempts at being aspirational, like remarking how sweet it is to build a balloon arch by hand for her kids’ parties rather than hire someone else to do it, fall flat when there’s no honest conversation about the difficulties of motherhood with fellow mom guests – an element that would better ground the series for viewers than the overuse of edible flower sprinkles."

An audience who already viewed the Duchess of Sussex as "unlikable" was a "high hurdle" for Markle to clear, crisis communications expert and founder of Achilles PR, Doug Eldridge, told Fox News Digital.

"Many people, whether rightly or wrongly, viewed Markle as unlikable, and that's an incredibly high hurdle to clear if you're trying to launch a brand and sell a show," he explained. "Relatability is a key factor in developing likability, both of which are needed for marketability. If you look at the variables in the overarching 'branding equation,' this is an instance where Markle is seemingly stepping back and reworking the math. All of this, however, hinges on one final variable: authenticity. If the audience thinks she comes off as more tactical than transparent, the scaffolding will crumble quickly."

Markle opened up to People magazine about her life in Montecito with Prince Harry and their two children, Archie and Lilibet, ahead of her show's release. She told the outlet, "We’re a close-knit family, and I love those moments — putting Lili down for a nap, having lunch together, having sacred time together at the end of the day. Our kitchen is where Mama just cooks for the family, and with a crew of 80-plus people, that’s a lot of people to have in your house!"

Markle being a bit more open was "the first step in the right direction," Eldridge claimed. "At this point, Markle needs to keep the main thing, the main thing: her family. Don't regress, by reverting to the same attempts at victim marketing that failed her in the past."

However, only time will tell if the Duchess of Sussex can make a true comeback with audiences.

"America is a country of second chances, and we love a comeback story," the branding expert noted. "At this point, Markle has a rare opportunity at a complete reset; she's got the ball, and there's 10 seconds left on the clock. Take the shot."

Markle didn't do much press ahead of the release of "With Love, Meghan," aside from her one interview with People, which featured a fairly glowing review.

The exclusive interview was likely granted in exchange for favorable coverage, Eldridge noted.

"This was a savvy decision by Markle and one that will inevitably give her a much-needed PR boost, at least in the short-term."

Despite the criticism of the first season of the lifestyle show, former royal photographer Ian Pelham Turner has faith in Markle's comeback.

"I feel given a time and space, she will shine with the show," Turner told Fox News Digital. "It is very good filming and a lot of very well-put-together cuisine options."

The royal expert mused if Markle's next big move would be to appear on "Suits LA" after former co-star Gabriel Macht reprised his role as Harvey Specter.

Markle told People magazine she still has the pencil skirt she wore for the first episode of "Suits," which ran from 2011-2019. "I love that it gets a new breath of fresh air," she said of the current reboot.

