Meghan Markle braces for ‘moment of truth’ with Netflix series that could determine Hollywood future: expert

Five years after making her royal exit, Meghan Markle is returning to her influencer roots.

On March 4th, the Duchess of Sussex will finally premiere her Netflix lifestyle series, "With Love, Meghan."

The show, which features eight episodes, was postponed in January due to the Los Angeles fires. The mother-of-two’s lifestyle brand, As Ever, is expected to launch this year and products will reportedly be sold in Netflix stores.

Experts say Meghan is bracing for a make-or-break moment, which will determine if she has the "Markle Sparkle" needed to be a powerful influencer.

"You’re only cold until you’re hot again, and Hollywood is a town based on temperature, not talent," Doug Eldridge, a branding expert and the founder of Achilles PR, told Fox News Digital. "If the show is a success, this could be the moment of truth."

"If the show is a modest success, Meghan will return to relevancy in Tinseltown and the influencer opportunities will multiply," he explained. "The problem with the influencer or reality television category is that it’s often more fashion than style. Fashion changes with the season or trend. Style is enduring, personal and doesn’t fall victim to seasonal whims."

"Hopefully, Meghan can put her personal style and stamp on this and, in doing so, create some foundational scaffolding to rebuild her life and career." And to her credit, Meghan has never given up. Loss after loss, she’s stayed in the fight."

Along the way, the 43-year-old has faced some bumps in the road while making her mark.

Following some trademark snafus for the lifestyle brand, which was originally called American Riviera Orchard, she was accused of copying a Spanish town’s coat of arms, using a New York City-based clothing company’s name and even ripping off Pamela Anderson's cooking show, "Pamela's Cooking with Love."

Christopher Andersen, author of "The King," told Fox News Digital that Meghan is aiming to be more like Martha Stewart, less Kim Kardashian.

"Meghan is coming under a lot of criticism from the British press for doing a ‘reality show’ when the Sussexes adamantly said they wouldn’t," he explained.

"But that really is unfair. What they meant was they weren’t going to do anything like a ‘Housewives of Montecito.’ Her new Netflix series is… all about cooking, gardening and home decorating with a little celebrity stardust sprinkled on top when her famous neighbors drop it."

"No whining, no crusading – just lifestyle advice delivered against a gorgeous backdrop," Andersen shared. "If she’s smart, Meghan will borrow a page from Julia Child and add a dash of humor and humility. Nothing is more disarming than a little self-deprecation."

But not everyone agrees. Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told Fox News Digital Meghan will have a hard time appearing relatable – especially to the British public.

"Judging from the trailer, Meghan’s offering is a schmaltzy, supine, garishly colored attempt to mimic the success of influencers such as Gwyneth Paltrow and Martha Stewart. It might appeal to easily pleased luvvies in ordinary times. These are anything but!"

"If this fails, their contract with Netflix may not be renewed," Fitzwilliams warned.

Some may gawk at the duchess for televising her lifestyle at a California estate, accusing her of being out of touch with the times. However, Andersen sees things differently.

"As for critics who say people are struggling to buy groceries and don’t want to see rich people canning their own preserves or arranging flowers, I think they’re dead wrong," said Andersen.

"During the Great Depression in the 1930s, people flocked to theaters to see the lives of the rich portrayed on screen. They couldn’t get enough of Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers gliding through a marble-floored penthouse apartment. It was an escape from reality back then. If she plays her cards right, Meghan might well have a hit on her hands."

According to Netflix, the series "reimagines the genre of lifestyle programming, blending practical how-to’s and candid conversations with friends, new and old.

"Meghan shares personal tips and tricks, embracing playfulness over perfection and highlights how easy it can be to create beauty, even in the unexpected. She and her guests roll up their sleeves in the kitchen, the garden, and beyond, and invite you to do the same."

The streaming giant noted that guests will include "acclaimed chefs and special friends." It was produced by Meghan via her Archewell Productions company.

Before she became the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan launched her lifestyle blog, The Tig, in 2014. The name was inspired by the Italian wine Tignanello. It was an outlet where the "Suits" alum shared her favorite food and travel discoveries and gave insight into her life.

In 2017, she shut down her "little engine that could" as her relationship with Harry progressed.

The former American actress recently announced on Instagram that her brand As Ever was "an extension" of The Tig.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back as senior royals in 2020 and moved to the wealthy, coastal city of Montecito. They cited the unbearable intrusions and racist attitudes of the British media for their royal exit.

Following their royal exit, the couple went on to air their grievances in televised interviews. Harry also wrote a memoir, "Spare," in 2023 where he described his struggles with royal life.

British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard told Fox News Digital that since her exit, the duchess "has suffered huge reputational damage" which won’t be easy to gloss over with a recipe or two.

"Her character and work are under constant scrutiny," said Chard. "Confusion and inauthenticity run through her endeavors and this does not build the customer trust required for brand success. Things seem out of alignment, from confused brand names, dates and products to upsets creating conflict and negativity, impacting customer appeal."

"Meghan has a large platform to fill, and the lifestyle area is already overcrowded," said Chard. "Many brands do not survive this oversaturated, competitive and somewhat fickle space. However, Meghan has a trump card, namely her husband, Prince Harry, to give her brand extra kudos. Tiny snippets of Prince Harry are dotted throughout her filming as a reminder of her royal connection."

Eldridge said there’s one element working in Meghan’s favor. Whether viewers love her or not, they will be streaming anyway.

"To be candid, many pundits and critics are expecting and perhaps even rooting for [the series] to be a failure," he explained. "Objectively speaking, the show’s substance and content will probably rule the day, not Meghan’s likability… [And] each episode sounds like a 33-minute Pinterest board… Even if it proves to be light on substance, if the style and texture are on-point, it might resonate with certain key demos."

Chard noted that in Hollywood, everyone loves a good comeback story. Whether that happens to Meghan or not will be seen quickly.

"Many people are rooting for Meghan," she said. "A successful lifestyle show will surely lead to Hollywood applauding."