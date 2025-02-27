Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle braces for ‘moment of truth’ with Netflix series that could determine Hollywood future: expert

The Duchess of Sussex's lifestyle series, 'With Love, Meghan,' premieres on March 4 after it was postponed due to the Los Angeles fires

By Stephanie Nolasco Fox News
Published
Meghan Markle ‘moved on’ from royal family drama, author claims

Princess Diana's biographer Andrew Morton, author of "The Queen: Her Story," weighs in on the future for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Five years after making her royal exit, Meghan Markle is returning to her influencer roots.

On March 4th, the Duchess of Sussex will finally premiere her Netflix lifestyle series, "With Love, Meghan." 

The show, which features eight episodes, was postponed in January due to the Los Angeles fires. The mother-of-two’s lifestyle brand, As Ever, is expected to launch this year and products will reportedly be sold in Netflix stores.

MEGHAN MARKLE BULLYING CLAIMS RESURFACE AFTER FORMER ROYAL AIDE SPEAKS OUT, CASTING DARK CLOUD OVER HER FUTURE

A close-up of Meghan Markle wearing a green dress and a beige coat as she smiles.

Meghan Markle's lifestyle series was originally supposed to launch in January. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Experts say Meghan is bracing for a make-or-break moment, which will determine if she has the "Markle Sparkle" needed to be a powerful influencer.

"You’re only cold until you’re hot again, and Hollywood is a town based on temperature, not talent," Doug Eldridge, a branding expert and the founder of Achilles PR, told Fox News Digital. "If the show is a success, this could be the moment of truth."

Meghan Markle smiling holding a mic as she wears a sleeveless peach dress with necklaces.

Meghan Markle is launching her lifestyle brand, As Ever, this year. (KOLA SULAIMON/AFP via Getty Images)

"If the show is a modest success, Meghan will return to relevancy in Tinseltown and the influencer opportunities will multiply," he explained. "The problem with the influencer or reality television category is that it’s often more fashion than style. Fashion changes with the season or trend. Style is enduring, personal and doesn’t fall victim to seasonal whims."

Meghan Markle wears sleeveless cream shirt

Meghan Markle's series was filmed in Montecito, where she's raising her two young children. (Netflix)

"Hopefully, Meghan can put her personal style and stamp on this and, in doing so, create some foundational scaffolding to rebuild her life and career." And to her credit, Meghan has never given up. Loss after loss, she’s stayed in the fight."

Along the way, the 43-year-old has faced some bumps in the road while making her mark. 

WATCH: MEGHAN MARKLE ‘MOVED ON’ FROM ROYAL FAMILY DRAMA, AUTHOR CLAIMS

Following some trademark snafus for the lifestyle brand, which was originally called American Riviera Orchard, she was accused of copying a Spanish town’s coat of arms, using a New York City-based clothing company’s name and even ripping off Pamela Anderson's cooking show, "Pamela's Cooking with Love."

Meghan Markle holds pink flowers in Netflix campaign

Netflix said that Meghan "and her guests roll up their sleeves in the kitchen, the garden, and beyond, and invite you to do the same." (Netflix)

Christopher Andersen, author of "The King," told Fox News Digital that Meghan is aiming to be more like Martha Stewart, less Kim Kardashian.

"Meghan is coming under a lot of criticism from the British press for doing a ‘reality show’ when the Sussexes adamantly said they wouldn’t," he explained.

Meghan Markle appearing downcast during a royal engagement

Meghan Markle's lifestyle brand was originally known as American Riviera Orchard. She announced the brand's new name in February. (NDZ/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images)

"But that really is unfair. What they meant was they weren’t going to do anything like a ‘Housewives of Montecito.’ Her new Netflix series is… all about cooking, gardening and home decorating with a little celebrity stardust sprinkled on top when her famous neighbors drop it."

Meghan Markle and Mindy Kaling walk through outdoor nursery

Mindy Kaling will appear in the series. (Netflix)

"No whining, no crusading – just lifestyle advice delivered against a gorgeous backdrop," Andersen shared. "If she’s smart, Meghan will borrow a page from Julia Child and add a dash of humor and humility. Nothing is more disarming than a little self-deprecation."

But not everyone agrees. Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told Fox News Digital Meghan will have a hard time appearing relatable – especially to the British public.

Meghan Markle wearing a grey blazer, a black shirt and an oversized black hat.

Some royal experts pointed out it will be difficult for Meghan Markle to win over new fans after she spoke about the royal family. (Reuters)

"Judging from the trailer, Meghan’s offering is a schmaltzy, supine, garishly colored attempt to mimic the success of influencers such as Gwyneth Paltrow and Martha Stewart. It might appeal to easily pleased luvvies in ordinary times. These are anything but!"

Meghan Markle giving high-five to a man wearing a matching grey shirt.

Meghan Markle will be joined by notable guests, including celebrated chef Roy Choi. (Netflix)

"If this fails, their contract with Netflix may not be renewed," Fitzwilliams warned.

Some may gawk at the duchess for televising her lifestyle at a California estate, accusing her of being out of touch with the times. However, Andersen sees things differently.

Stacks of English newspapers reporting on Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Meghan Markle's popularity has plummeted in the U.K. since she left in 2020, some royal experts pointed out. (Getty Images)

"As for critics who say people are struggling to buy groceries and don’t want to see rich people canning their own preserves or arranging flowers, I think they’re dead wrong," said Andersen.

A close-up of Meghan Markle wearing a low-cut red dress.

During her "Suits" days, Meghan Markle had a lifestyle blog titled The Tig. It was shut down after she began dating Prince Harry. (Alberto Rodriguez/Variety via Getty Images)

"During the Great Depression in the 1930s, people flocked to theaters to see the lives of the rich portrayed on screen. They couldn’t get enough of Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers gliding through a marble-floored penthouse apartment. It was an escape from reality back then. If she plays her cards right, Meghan might well have a hit on her hands."

According to Netflix, the series "reimagines the genre of lifestyle programming, blending practical how-to’s and candid conversations with friends, new and old.

Prince Harry Meghan Markle leaning against each other and smiling

Prince Harry is expected to make an appearance in the series. (Victoria Jones/Getty Images)

"Meghan shares personal tips and tricks, embracing playfulness over perfection and highlights how easy it can be to create beauty, even in the unexpected. She and her guests roll up their sleeves in the kitchen, the garden, and beyond, and invite you to do the same."

The streaming giant noted that guests will include "acclaimed chefs and special friends." It was produced by Meghan via her Archewell Productions company.

Meghan Markle wearing a light blue shirt in a garden opposite a woman in a bright blue blouse.

Meghan Markle has turned to Instagram to give followers sneak peeks of her series. (Netflix)

Before she became the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan launched her lifestyle blog, The Tig, in 2014. The name was inspired by the Italian wine Tignanello. It was an outlet where the "Suits" alum shared her favorite food and travel discoveries and gave insight into her life. 

In 2017, she shut down her "little engine that could" as her relationship with Harry progressed.

Meghan Markle looks over her shoulder on the carpet wearing a black gown at the Paley Center Gala

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, at The Paley Gala Honoring Tyler Perry at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on December 4, 2024, in Los Angeles. (Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)

The former American actress recently announced on Instagram that her brand As Ever was "an extension" of The Tig.

Prince Harry holds Meghan Markle's hand as they walk down the stairs at George's Chapel where they just got married at Windsor Castle

Meghan Markle became the Duchess of Sussex when she married Prince Harry in 2018. (BEN STANSALL/AFP/Getty Images)

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back as senior royals in 2020 and moved to the wealthy, coastal city of Montecito. They cited the unbearable intrusions and racist attitudes of the British media for their royal exit. 

Following their royal exit, the couple went on to air their grievances in televised interviews. Harry also wrote a memoir, "Spare," in 2023 where he described his struggles with royal life.

British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard told Fox News Digital that since her exit, the duchess "has suffered huge reputational damage" which won’t be easy to gloss over with a recipe or two.

Meghan Markle wearing a brown blouse and sitting on a white couch.

According to reports, Netflix stores will sell products from Meghan Markle's lifestyle brand. (Diego Cuevas/Getty Images)

"Her character and work are under constant scrutiny," said Chard. "Confusion and inauthenticity run through her endeavors and this does not build the customer trust required for brand success. Things seem out of alignment, from confused brand names, dates and products to upsets creating conflict and negativity, impacting customer appeal."

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle wears strapless gown

Meghan Markle stepped back as a senior royal alongside her husband, Prince Harry, in 2020. (Kola Sulaimon/Getty Images)

"Meghan has a large platform to fill, and the lifestyle area is already overcrowded," said Chard. "Many brands do not survive this oversaturated, competitive and somewhat fickle space. However, Meghan has a trump card, namely her husband, Prince Harry, to give her brand extra kudos. Tiny snippets of Prince Harry are dotted throughout her filming as a reminder of her royal connection."

Eldridge said there’s one element working in Meghan’s favor. Whether viewers love her or not, they will be streaming anyway.

Meghan Markle in a black dress as Rachel Zane opposite her co-star in a blue suit

Meghan Markle is seen here as Rachel Zane in "Suits." (Nigel Parry/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

"To be candid, many pundits and critics are expecting and perhaps even rooting for [the series] to be a failure," he explained. "Objectively speaking, the show’s substance and content will probably rule the day, not Meghan’s likability… [And] each episode sounds like a 33-minute Pinterest board… Even if it proves to be light on substance, if the style and texture are on-point, it might resonate with certain key demos."

Meghan Markle smiling wearing a gold necklace and a white top.

Time will tell very shortly if Meghan Markle can make a Hollywood comeback as a sought-after influencer. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Chard noted that in Hollywood, everyone loves a good comeback story. Whether that happens to Meghan or not will be seen quickly.

"Many people are rooting for Meghan," she said. "A successful lifestyle show will surely lead to Hollywood applauding."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Stephanie Nolasco covers entertainment at Foxnews.com.

