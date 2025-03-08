Expand / Collapse search
Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle shares new photo of rarely seen daughter Princess Lilibet as controversial show is renewed

The Duchess of Sussex's lifestyle series, 'With Love, Meghan,' has been picked up for a second season despite being panned by critics

Brie Stimson By Brie Stimson Fox News
Published
Meghan Markle will never win over UK public again, author claims Video

Meghan Markle will never win over UK public again, author claims

Ingrid Seward, editor-in-chief of Majesty magazine and author of 'My Mother and I,' discusses how the Duchess of Sussex isn't going to be welcomed across the pond anytime soon after her royal exit.

Meghan Markle on Saturday shared a never-before-shown photo of her rarely seen 3-year-old daughter, Princess Lilibet.

The toddler is shown from the back while being cradled by her father, Prince Harry, on a boat. 

The Duchess of Sussex included the photo on her new Instagram page Saturday along with three others to celebrate International Women’s Day. 

She also posted a recent photo of her with her mother, Doria Ragland, one with the duchess and Harry on a beach and a black and white one of her with her mother as a child. 

MEGHAN MARKLE IN ‘DIRE SITUATION’ AMID REBRAND RIDICULE: EXPERT

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle wears strapless gown

Markle posted the photos in honor of International Women's Day.  (Kola Sulaimon)

"Celebrating the strong women around us & the girls with dreams who will become women with vision," Markle wrote in the post. "Also thanking those who uplift us every day."

MEGHAN MARKLE ADMITS TO MAKING ‘MISTAKES’ IN LAUNCHING AS EVER LIFESTYLE BRAND

The post was Markle’s first since it was announced the lifestyle show "With Love, Meghan" was renewed for a second season on Netflix. 

"If you’re loving Season 1, just wait until you see the fun we cooked up on Season 2!" Markle wrote in a post on Friday. "Thanks for joining the party, and an endless thanks to the amazing team and crew who helped bring it all to life!"

Princess Lilibet cradled by Prince Harry

Meghan Markle shared a never-before-seen photo on her Instagram Saturday of Prince Harry holding their daughter, Princess Lilibet, on a boat trip.  (Meghan Markle/Instagram)

The show has stirred controversy after its first season was dropped on the streaming platform Tuesday, with some saying it seems more than similar to Pamela Anderson's cooking show on Flavor Network. 

Some royal experts criticized the show after its release, and podcaster Kinsey Schofield told Fox News Digital the duchess is "tone deaf" and accused her of "hijacking all the oxygen in the room." 

Meghan and Harry on a beach

Another photo showed Markle with Prince Harry on a beach.  (Meghan Markle/Instagram)

Royal expert Helena Chard told Fox News Digital Markle "lacks charisma" and missed an opportunity to be authentic on the gardening and cooking series. 

By Saturday, the show had a dismal 25% rating on Rotten Tomatoes despite its renewal. 

With Love, Meghan on a smartphone

"With Love, Meghan" was renewed for a second season this week.  (Chris Delmas/AFP via Getty Images)

The 43-year-old brought up her children in one of the first season's episodes when she was creating a children’s tea party with comedian Mindy Kaling, who referred to her as "Markle."

"It’s so funny, too, that you keep saying Meghan Markle. You know I’m Sussex now," the royal remarked, referring to her title. 

"You have kids, and you go, ‘No, I share my name with my children.’ I didn’t know how meaningful that would be to me, but it just means so much to go, ‘This is our family name, our little family name.’"

Markle and Harry stepped back as senior royals in 2020, leaving England for Montecito, California. 

Markle in a selfie with her mom

Markle also shared a selfie taken with her mom, Doria Ragland, at an event.  (Meghan Markle/Instagram)

Their oldest child, Prince Archie, 6, was born in London in 2019. Lilibet was born in California in 2021 after their move. 

Markle also shared a video of Lilibet last weekend playing a board game with "Auntie" tennis pro Serena Williams.

"When the aunties comes to celebrate … and to play! Love you @serenawilliams," Markle captioned the video. 

Markle started her new Instagram page at the beginning of the year ahead of her show's premiere. 

