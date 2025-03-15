Meghan Markle defended by 'Confessions of a Female Founder' YouTuber whose name she was accused of stealing

Meghan Markle is facing a lot of criticism.

Her lifestyle series "With Love, Meghan" was widely panned and both that show and her upcoming podcast "Confessions of a Female Founder" have faced accusations of stealing names and ideas.

After Markle announced the podcast – her second after her Spotify podcast "Archetypes" was canceled after one season – on her Instagram this week, people were quick to pile on, noting its name is very similar to several others that are lesser known.

"Maybe you would like to know, Meghan Markle has ripped off another woman’s podcast called ‘confessions of a CEO,'" one user wrote on X. "A simple Google search would help Meghan."

Another user found a second woman posting videos on YouTube under the exact name, "Confessions of a Female Founder." "Stealing ideas again," the user wrote on X.

However, "Confessions of a Female Founder" YouTuber Kady Méite is defending the duchess.

"I completely understand why people are drawing connections, and I truly appreciate the support and understand their intention," Méite told Yahoo Lifestyle on Thursday, "but I also understand coincidences as well. It is highly unlikely Meghan even came across my channel, but I am flattered by the thought."

She went further to say: "What does concern me is how quickly this is turning into another reason to drag a woman down. That’s not something I want to contribute to. I know firsthand what it feels like to have my work actually copied...this isn’t that."

"What does concern me is how quickly this is turning into another reason to drag a woman down. That's not something I want to contribute to. I know firsthand what it feels like to have my work actually copied...this isn't that." — "Confessions of a Female Founder" YouTuber Kady Méite

The Duchess of Sussex’s new podcast will premiere April 8.

"I’m so excited to share with you something else I’ve been working on: ‘Confessions of a Female Founder,’ my new podcast with @lemonadamedia!" Markle wrote on her newly-created Instagram also on Thursday where she has been promoting her new media ventures, including her lifestyle brand "As Ever," which has also faced accusations of copying its logo.

She continued, "I’ve been having candid conversations with amazing women who have turned dreams into realities, and scaled small ideas into massively successful businesses. They’re opening up, sharing their tips, tricks (and tumbles), and letting me pick their brains as I build out my own business, As ever. It has been absolutely eye-opening, inspiring…and fun! (Because what’s the point if we can’t have some fun on this wild adventure?)"



The duchess also confirmed a week ago – despite bad reviews from critics – that "With Love, Meghan," has been renewed for a second season on Netflix.