Meghan Markle earns stinging secret nickname from Spotify podcast co-workers: expert

Meghan Markle earned a not-so-sweet nickname during her time with Spotify.

UK royal correspondent Neil Sean told Fox News Digital that the secret nickname was given to the Duchess of Sussex by disgruntled former employees "who worked on her ill-fated podcast" titled "Archetypes."

"Ex-staff members… told me they decided to christen her ‘Eva’ and this was used as a warning signal to let people know that she was either arriving or on the warpath," Sean claimed.

"This wasn’t an engaging pet nickname," Sean explained. "The nickname came from the 1955 camp classic ‘Queen Bee’ starring the ultimate diva… herself – Joan Crawford… This is because, like the Joan character [Eva Phillips], she stung her victims to pieces. This is exactly how staff felt about working alongside [Meghan]."

"According to the source, she had no idea about any of this," Sean added.

According to Turner Classic Movies, the film is about a "manipulative" socialite who "sets out to destroy the lives of all those around her."

Sean’s claims came shortly after Vanity Fair published a scathing cover story about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s lives in California. A spokesperson for the couple did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment about the lengthy feature.

"There were many things that were not covered," Sean said. "Behind the scenes, staff [found] Meghan really difficult to deal with, simply because of her… mood swings and just how well certain aspects of her career [were] going… [they] thought she was quite tough and bossy, so decided to [give her] the nickname of that character… She was high camp without realizing it."

Sources also claimed to Sean that Markle only wanted "to speak to the person at the top" when she worked alongside them.

"When that person is not around, they have to be reminded that they are dealing with somebody who is a duchess and more importantly, a member of the British royal family," Sean was told. "This worked at the beginning as people were… beguiled by Meghan’s presence. But it quickly wore off when she became demanding… clearly forgetting her struggling actress days."

Additionally, Markle was not the only one some ex-staffers buzzed about.

Sean claimed that Harry was known as "Tim Nice But Dim," referring to the British TV comedy.

"[Like Meghan], he’s unaware of the moniker," said Sean.

Several of those who worked with the former American actress came forward to Vanity Fair and candidly shared their experiences. They described how, at first, the mother of two would be "warm and effusive," creating an atmosphere of "professional camaraderie."

However, whenever something went poorly, "often due to Meghan and Harry’s own demands," she would become "cold and withholding towards the person she perceived to be responsible."

A source told the outlet that it was "really, really, really awful. Very painful."

"She’s constantly playing checkers," the source claimed. "She’s just very aware of where everybody is on her board. And when you’re not in it, you are to be thrown to the wolves at any given moment."

The source described it as "undermining."

"It’s talking behind your back. It’s gnawing at your sense of self. Really, like ‘Mean Girls’ teenager," claimed the source.

Producer Jane Marie had a different experience collaborating with the duchess.

"She’s just a lovely, genuine person," Marie told the outlet.

Kinsey Schofield, host of the "To Di For Daily" podcast, believes the claims made about the 43-year-old.

"According to former Sussex employees, Meghan love-bombs potential employees and employees that stay in line," Schofield claimed. "But once you deviate from her vision, she ostracizes you. Once you're out in the cold, you become obsessed with working your way back into her good graces. Late nights, going the extra mile, and raining praise on Meghan and her ideas."

In 2023, the production company founded by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex parted ways with Spotify less than a year after the debut of "Archetypes." It was unclear why the podcast was leaving the platform.

Spotify and Archewell Audio said in a joint statement that the decision was mutual.

Archewell landed a multiyear partnership with Spotify in 2020 to create podcasts and shows that would tell stories through diverse voices and perspectives. "Archetypes" was an instant hit, topping Spotify charts in seven countries, including the U.S. and UK. It also won the top podcast award at the People’s Choice Awards.

Following the couple’s exit, Spotify executive and podcaster Bill Simmons labeled them "grifters."

"I wish I had been involved in the ‘Meghan and Harry leave Spotify’ negotiation," Simmons said on his platform, The Ringer.

"‘The F---ing Grifters.’ That’s the podcast we should have launched with them," said Simmons at the time. "I have got to get drunk one night and tell the story of the Zoom I had with Harry to try and help him with a podcast idea. It’s one of my best stories … F--- them. The grifters."

According to Vanity Fair, a person who worked in media projects was aware of past reports that claimed Markle had bullied palace aides before moving to California in 2020. While the source "couldn’t imagine such behavior actually happened," after working with her, the person realized, "Oh, any given Tuesday this happened."

A source who interacted with Markle professionally told the outlet, "You can be yelled at even if somebody doesn’t raise their voice."

"[It’s] funny that people don’t differentiate between the energy of being yelled at and literally somebody screaming at you," said the source.

Schofield told Fox News Digital she isn’t surprised that the bullying reports from Markle’s time as a working royal continue to haunt her.

"They are likely true," Schofield claimed. "Royal author Valentine Low told me that former Sussex employees approached him about speaking out once they heard about Markle’s Oprah interview [in 2021].

"They wanted to make sure their version of events was out there too. Today, former employees watch what they believe is a really insincere performance in an attempt to change public perception, and it angers them, so they speak out."

"How frustrating it must be for former employees to watch her twirling around in a kitchen talking about her skills at making people feel special," added Schofield, referring to Markle’s upcoming lifestyle series on Netflix.

Markle’s lawyers previously denied allegations of bullying during her time as a working royal, noting they were the "latest attack on her character."

Two sources told Vanity Fair that a colleague with ties to "Archetypes" took a leave of absence after working on three episodes. Several others said they took extended breaks from work "to escape scrutiny," left their jobs, or underwent "long-term therapy after working with Meghan."

"I think if Meghan acknowledged her own shortcomings or personal contributions to situations rather than staying trapped in a victim narrative, her perception might be better," said a source. "But who am I to criticize Meghan Markle? She’s doing great."

British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard told Fox News Digital that the fresh claims gave her déjà vu.

"Recent bombshell revelations of Meghan being a mean girl are mirroring previous bullying allegations made against her," Chard explained. "There is a steady flow of ex-employees that have highlighted Meghan’s tactical working nature."

"She is gushing towards staff [in the beginning]. The moment things don’t go as well as Meghan hoped, she withdraws the love, shows disappointment… blaming staff for bad decisions," Chard claimed.

"Her passive-aggressive nature has left a stream of unhappy staff confused and distressed. It seems bad decisions are blamed on staff rather than her taking responsibility for any shortcomings. She certainly doesn’t deal with disappointment well."

"The recent Vanity Fair article has an air of discomfort," she continued. "The floodgates have opened, and whispers are flying around... One thing's for certain though, most royal correspondents and ex-employees of Harry and Meghan feel vindicated by the article."

Royal expert Ian Pelham Turner believes Markle has good reason to remain guarded even after making her royal exit.

"Meghan may be interpreted as cold, but after the traumatic consequences of being ostracized and neglected by the royal family, it would take someone of Herculean strength with a stone-cold heart to overcome issues of trust, even with those working for her," he said.