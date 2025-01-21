Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle earns stinging secret nickname from Spotify podcast co-workers: expert

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were the subject of a scathing Vanity Fair report where several ex Spotify employees came forward

By Stephanie Nolasco , Ashley Papa Fox News
Published
close
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry acted like a couple of teenagers, palace sources allege in explosive new book Video

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry acted like a couple of teenagers, palace sources allege in explosive new book

Valentine Low, who first broke the story on bullying allegations against the Duchess of Sussex, has written a new book titled "Courtiers: Intrigue, Ambition, and the Power Players Behind the House of Windsor."

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

Meghan Markle earned a not-so-sweet nickname during her time with Spotify.

UK royal correspondent Neil Sean told Fox News Digital that the secret nickname was given to the Duchess of Sussex by disgruntled former employees "who worked on her ill-fated podcast" titled "Archetypes."

"Ex-staff members… told me they decided to christen her ‘Eva’ and this was used as a warning signal to let people know that she was either arriving or on the warpath," Sean claimed.

PRINCE WILLIAM, KATE MIDDLETON PRIORITIZE 'DUTY' AS MEGHAN MARKLE FOCUSES ON HOLLYWOOD IMAGE: EXPERT

A close-up of Meghan Markle wearing a white blazer.

UK royal correspondent Neil Sean claimed to Fox News Digital that the secret nickname given to Meghan Markle came from disgruntled former employees "who worked on her ill-fated podcast for Spotify." (Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images)

"This wasn’t an engaging pet nickname," Sean explained. "The nickname came from the 1955 camp classic ‘Queen Bee’ starring the ultimate diva… herself – Joan Crawford… This is because, like the Joan character [Eva Phillips], she stung her victims to pieces. This is exactly how staff felt about working alongside [Meghan]."

"According to the source, she had no idea about any of this," Sean added.

According to Turner Classic Movies, the film is about a "manipulative" socialite who "sets out to destroy the lives of all those around her."

Joan Crawford in a strapless glamorous black costume acting out a scene from Queen Bee.

Joan Crawford, left, starred as mean girl socialite Eva Phillips in the 1955 film "Queen Bee." (Everett)

Sean’s claims came shortly after Vanity Fair published a scathing cover story about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s lives in California. A spokesperson for the couple did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment about the lengthy feature.

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle wears strapless gown

Neil Sean's claims came after Meghan Markle's alleged behavior was scrutinized in a new report from Vanity Fair. (Kola Sulaimon/Getty Images)

"There were many things that were not covered," Sean said. "Behind the scenes, staff [found] Meghan really difficult to deal with, simply because of her… mood swings and just how well certain aspects of her career [were] going… [they] thought she was quite tough and bossy, so decided to [give her] the nickname of that character… She was high camp without realizing it."

Sources also claimed to Sean that Markle only wanted "to speak to the person at the top" when she worked alongside them.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry listening to headphones.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex parted ways with Spotify in 2023. (DOMINIC LIPINSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

"When that person is not around, they have to be reminded that they are dealing with somebody who is a duchess and more importantly, a member of the British royal family," Sean was told. "This worked at the beginning as people were… beguiled by Meghan’s presence. But it quickly wore off when she became demanding… clearly forgetting her struggling actress days."

Additionally, Markle was not the only one some ex-staffers buzzed about.

Sean claimed that Harry was known as "Tim Nice But Dim," referring to the British TV comedy.

Harry Enfield acting out a scene as Tim Nice But Dim wearing a navy coat and a red and white striped shirt on stage.

Harry Enfield performs as "Tim Nice But Dim" in England. (Hugo Dixon/Comic Relief via Getty Images)

"[Like Meghan], he’s unaware of the moniker," said Sean.

Several of those who worked with the former American actress came forward to Vanity Fair and candidly shared their experiences. They described how, at first, the mother of two would be "warm and effusive," creating an atmosphere of "professional camaraderie."

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry holding hands on their wedding day.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle married on May 19, 2018. (Getty Images)

However, whenever something went poorly, "often due to Meghan and Harry’s own demands," she would become "cold and withholding towards the person she perceived to be responsible."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Meghan Markle smirking and wearing a fitted red dress.

Meghan Markle's demeanor was described as hot and cold among several of those who worked with her at Spotify. (Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images)

A source told the outlet that it was "really, really, really awful. Very painful."

"She’s constantly playing checkers," the source claimed. "She’s just very aware of where everybody is on her board. And when you’re not in it, you are to be thrown to the wolves at any given moment."

The source described it as "undermining."

WATCH: MEGHAN MARKLE AND PRINCE HARRY ACTED LIKE A COUPLE OF TEENAGERS, PALACE SOURCES ALLEGE IN EXPLOSIVE NEW BOOK

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry acted like a couple of teenagers, palace sources allege in explosive new book Video

"It’s talking behind your back. It’s gnawing at your sense of self. Really, like ‘Mean Girls’ teenager," claimed the source.

Producer Jane Marie had a different experience collaborating with the duchess.

"She’s just a lovely, genuine person," Marie told the outlet.

Kinsey Schofield, host of the "To Di For Daily" podcast, believes the claims made about the 43-year-old.

Meghan Markle wears a black dress and a black hat at Queen Elizabeth's funeral.

Claims of bullying and being "cold" seem to follow Meghan Markle even after making her royal exit in 2020. (Samir Hussein/Getty Images)

"According to former Sussex employees, Meghan love-bombs potential employees and employees that stay in line," Schofield claimed. "But once you deviate from her vision, she ostracizes you. Once you're out in the cold, you become obsessed with working your way back into her good graces. Late nights, going the extra mile, and raining praise on Meghan and her ideas."

Britain's Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle visit the Terrence Higgins Trust World AIDS Day charity fair at Nottingham Contemporary in Nottingham, Britain, December 1, 2017. REUTERS/Adrian Dennis/Pool - RC1473D09210

A source claimed to Vanity Fair that the idea for "Archetypes" came from another employee, not Meghan Markle. They noted that the employee "didn’t own any of the intellectual property." (Reuters)

In 2023, the production company founded by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex parted ways with Spotify less than a year after the debut of "Archetypes." It was unclear why the podcast was leaving the platform. 

Spotify and Archewell Audio said in a joint statement that the decision was mutual.

Archewell landed a multiyear partnership with Spotify in 2020 to create podcasts and shows that would tell stories through diverse voices and perspectives. "Archetypes" was an instant hit, topping Spotify charts in seven countries, including the U.S. and UK. It also won the top podcast award at the People’s Choice Awards.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Meghan Markle smiling

Meghan Markle's podcast "Archetypes" had several celebrity guests, including Serena Williams, Mariah Carey, Trevor Noah, Mindy Kaling and Paris Hilton. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Following the couple’s exit, Spotify executive and podcaster Bill Simmons labeled them "grifters."

"I wish I had been involved in the ‘Meghan and Harry leave Spotify’ negotiation," Simmons said on his platform, The Ringer.

"‘The F---ing Grifters.’ That’s the podcast we should have launched with them," said Simmons at the time. "I have got to get drunk one night and tell the story of the Zoom I had with Harry to try and help him with a podcast idea. It’s one of my best stories … F--- them. The grifters."

Meghan Markle looking serious standing next to Prince Harry as he speaks

Archewell landed a multiyear partnership with Spotify in 2020, the same year the royal couple stepped back as senior royals and moved to California. (John Lamparski/Getty Images)

According to Vanity Fair, a person who worked in media projects was aware of past reports that claimed Markle had bullied palace aides before moving to California in 2020. While the source "couldn’t imagine such behavior actually happened," after working with her, the person realized, "Oh, any given Tuesday this happened."

A source who interacted with Markle professionally told the outlet, "You can be yelled at even if somebody doesn’t raise their voice."

"[It’s] funny that people don’t differentiate between the energy of being yelled at and literally somebody screaming at you," said the source.

MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY CALLED LOCAL VILLAINS BY NEIGHBORS IN RITZY CALIFORNIA TOWN

Meghan Markle in a white tank top looking a bit perplexed split Taylor Swift looking over her shoulder while performing during her Eras Tour

A former Spotify employee told Vanity Fair that they heard rumors that Taylor Swift, right, Beyoncé and Megan Thee Stallion were asked to come on Meghan Markle's, left, show and declined. (Karwai Tang/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Schofield told Fox News Digital she isn’t surprised that the bullying reports from Markle’s time as a working royal continue to haunt her.

"They are likely true," Schofield claimed. "Royal author Valentine Low told me that former Sussex employees approached him about speaking out once they heard about Markle’s Oprah interview [in 2021]. 

Oprah interviews Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

In 2021, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex detailed their struggles with royal life to Oprah Winfrey. The televised interview was viewed by nearly 50 million people globally. (Harpo Productions/Joe Pugliese via Getty Images)

"They wanted to make sure their version of events was out there too. Today, former employees watch what they believe is a really insincere performance in an attempt to change public perception, and it angers them, so they speak out."

"How frustrating it must be for former employees to watch her twirling around in a kitchen talking about her skills at making people feel special," added Schofield, referring to Markle’s upcoming lifestyle series on Netflix.

Meghan Markle wearing a creme sleeveless shirt inside a kitchen and smiling.

Meghan Markle's lifestyle series, "With Love, Meghan," is premiering March 4. (Netflix)

Markle’s lawyers previously denied allegations of bullying during her time as a working royal, noting they were the "latest attack on her character."

Two sources told Vanity Fair that a colleague with ties to "Archetypes" took a leave of absence after working on three episodes. Several others said they took extended breaks from work "to escape scrutiny," left their jobs, or underwent "long-term therapy after working with Meghan."

ROYALS ‘COULDN'T GIVE A DAMN' ABOUT MEGHAN MARKLE'S NETFLIX SHOW, DUCHESS IS 'CLOSED CHAPTER’: EXPERTS

A close-up of Meghan Markle smiling with diamonds

A source claimed to Vanity Fair that at least one employee who had a terrible experience received "a handwritten thank-you note and gift" from the Duchess of Sussex. (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

"I think if Meghan acknowledged her own shortcomings or personal contributions to situations rather than staying trapped in a victim narrative, her perception might be better," said a source. "But who am I to criticize Meghan Markle? She’s doing great."

Meghan Markle in The Cut

The Spotify contract was widely reported to be worth $20 million. (Clodagh Kilcoyne via Getty Images)

British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard told Fox News Digital that the fresh claims gave her déjà vu.

"Recent bombshell revelations of Meghan being a mean girl are mirroring previous bullying allegations made against her," Chard explained. "There is a steady flow of ex-employees that have highlighted Meghan’s tactical working nature."

Meghan Markle posing in a glamorous red dress.

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex attends the Children's Hospital Los Angeles Gala 2024 at JW Marriott LA Live on Oct. 5, 2024 in Los Angeles. (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Children's Hospital Los Angeles)

"She is gushing towards staff [in the beginning]. The moment things don’t go as well as Meghan hoped, she withdraws the love, shows disappointment… blaming staff for bad decisions," Chard claimed. 

"Her passive-aggressive nature has left a stream of unhappy staff confused and distressed. It seems bad decisions are blamed on staff rather than her taking responsibility for any shortcomings. She certainly doesn’t deal with disappointment well."

Meghan Markle in conversation looking serious

"[Prince Harry and Meghan Markle] had this idea to do a podcast because they knew celebrities did them," a former Spotify employee told Vanity Fair. (Getty Images)

"The recent Vanity Fair article has an air of discomfort," she continued. "The floodgates have opened, and whispers are flying around... One thing's for certain though, most royal correspondents and ex-employees of Harry and Meghan feel vindicated by the article."

Royal expert Ian Pelham Turner believes Markle has good reason to remain guarded even after making her royal exit.

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - SEPTEMBER 23: (UK OUT FOR 28 DAYS) Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex visit District 6 Museum on September 23, 2019 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Royal experts previously claimed to Fox News Digital that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are "introverts" residing in the wealthy, coastal city of Montecito, California. (Getty Images)

"Meghan may be interpreted as cold, but after the traumatic consequences of being ostracized and neglected by the royal family, it would take someone of Herculean strength with a stone-cold heart to overcome issues of trust, even with those working for her," he said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Stephanie Nolasco covers entertainment at Foxnews.com.

Trending