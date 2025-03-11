Expand / Collapse search
Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle desperate to ditch 'dictator in high heels' persona after Netflix backlash: experts

Duchess of Sussex's Netflix show, 'With Love, Meghan,' is returning for Season 2 in the fall

By Stephanie Nolasco , Ashley Papa Fox News
Published
Meghan Markle is determined to sprinkle some "Markle Sparkle" over fans, but several royal experts claim that the dark cloud of bullying allegations continues to loom over her.

Several crew members from the Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix series, "With Love, Meghan," came forward to People magazine. They gushed over working with the "friendly" and "approachable" royal, who created a "chill" environment and gifted pans with a "personally monogrammed spoon with her handwriting that says, ‘Thank You, Crew.’"

The report was published after the eight-episode series was mercilessly torn apart by royal watchers and less-than-impressed viewers on social media for appearing inauthentic. The show was also hit with poor reviews both in the U.S. and U.K.

MEGHAN MARKLE IS NO MATCH FOR MARTHA STEWART OR RACHAEL RAY: EXPERTS

Meghan Markle wearing a blue shirt and smiling while tending to her garden.

After "With Love, Meghan" became available for streaming, many viewers quickly accused the Duchess of Sussex of being inauthentic. (Netflix)

British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard questioned the People magazine feature, noting that for years the mother of two had been accused of bullying. She pointed out that as recently as September 2024, an unnamed source described the 43-year-old to The Hollywood Reporter as a "dictator in high heels" who has "reduced grown men to tears."

Fox News Digital reached out to a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for comment when The Hollywood Reporter’s story was published.

Meghan Markle smiling wearing a black dress and holding a mic.

For several years, Meghan Markle has faced bullying allegations that were published in major outlets. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation)

"Meghan is desperate to receive accolades and public approval," Chard claimed. "She longs to be perceived as the best thing since sliced bread. Her aim, with the help of certain publications, is to revamp her character and change the public’s perception. Let’s face it, she, along with Netflix, needs bums on seats and future bustling sales."

Meghan Markle fixing a cake inside a Montecito mansion as her friend watches.

Several crew members came forward to People magazine and detailed what it was like working with the Duchess of Sussex on the set of "With Love, Meghan." (Netflix)

"The public has a long memory of Meghan’s behavior, the hurt and upset caused to the royal family," said Chard. "Meghan hasn’t redeemed herself… If anything, she has shown a passive-aggressive side to the public as she clings to her royal title."

Meghan, a former American actress, married Britain’s Prince Harry in 2018. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back as senior royals in 2020 and moved to California. They cited the unbearable intrusions and racist attitudes of the British media for their royal exit.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry giving each other a kiss in their wedding attire.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back as senior royals in 2020 and moved to California. (Danny Lawson - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

But in 2021, days before Meghan and Harry’s televised interview with Oprah Winfrey aired, Valentine Low broke the story of bullying allegations. The claims were made by former palace aides who worked with the Duchess of Sussex at Kensington Palace before her royal exit. Meghan’s team strongly refuted the claims.

Prince Harry in a grey suit and white shirt sits next to wife Meghan Markle in a blue dress with light blue detail, across from the back of Oprah Winfrey doing an interview

Days before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's televised interview with Oprah Winfrey aired, bullying claims against the Duchess were published in the U.K. (Harpo Productions/Getty Images)

Low later told Fox News Digital that some former staff still had difficulty discussing their experiences. Some even referred to themselves as members of the "The Sussex Survivors’ Club."

In June 2023, Buckingham Palace announced it had investigated how the staff had handled allegations of bullying made against Meghan.  

According to palace officials, the details of the independent review were not being released to protect the confidentiality of those who took part. Following the review, officials said the palace’s human resources policy had been updated, but the palace declined to say what the changes were.

A close-up of Meghan Markle smiling in front of a mic wearing a red turtleneck.

Meghan Markle's team strongly denied the bullying allegations when they were published in 2021. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Following The Hollywood Reporter’s story, several former and current staff members came forward to Us Weekly. They defended the couple and their work ethic.

In February 2025, Vanity Fair published a cover story about the couple’s lives in California. Several of those who worked with Meghan described how, at first, she would be "warm and effusive," creating an atmosphere of "professional camaraderie." However, whenever something went poorly, "often due to Meghan and Harry’s own demands," she would become "cold and withholding towards the person she perceived to be responsible."

Meghan Markle smiling and wearing a red strappy dress.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, at the 2024 CHLA Gala held at the L.A. Live Event Deck on October 5, 2024, in Los Angeles, California. (Alberto Rodriguez/Variety via Getty Images)

Then in March, shortly before the premiere of "With Love, Meghan," Jason Knauf, the former palace aide who accused Meghan of bullying, gave a rare interview with "60 Minutes Australia." When asked if it was tough to find himself in the spotlight after the allegations of bullying went public, Knauf said he had "no regrets" and "wouldn’t change anything."

A close-up of Jason Knauf wearing a suit and looking serious.

Jason Knauf worked for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex before they made their royal exit in 2020. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

"The exclusive [People magazine] article highlighting Meghan Markle’s impeccable behavior towards the crew is opportunely placed," Chard claimed. 

"You’d almost think Meghan had written the article herself! [But] I completely believe Meghan forged above and beyond to cater to the crew, needing to quash previous bullying allegations. [I believe] she was intent on using every trick in the book to ensure her sweetly inauthentic domestic goddess charms look second nature."

Meghan Markle toasting with friends at her kitchen.

"With Love, Meghan" featured some of Meghan Markle's pals, including Abigail Spencer (center) from "Suits." (Netflix)

"I would like to believe her actions come from a heart-centered place, similar to her late mother-in-law," Chard shared. "[But] Meghan’s sugar-coated [version of herself] just doesn’t wash… Authenticity is her biggest challenge."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with friends toasting at a garden.

Prince Harry made a brief appearance in "With Love, Meghan." (Jake Rosenberg/Netflix © 2025)

Royal expert Hilary Fordwich said she needs more convincing to believe that Meghan’s sweet-as-jam persona is the real deal.

Meghan Markle's hands above plates and a jar of jam.

Meghan Markle was big on fruit preserves in her series. (Netflix)

"One would hope she listened to and cared about how horrifically bad all her previous staff have felt," said Fordwich. "Perhaps she is bending over backwards to make amends for all those past grievances of her numerous staff members who have quit and reported exactly the opposite. Numbers, unfortunately for Meghan Markle, don’t lie. There are too many members of the ‘Sussex Survivors’ Club.’"

"… One can guess who contacted People," Fordwich added.

A blackboard that says Good Chives Only.

Products from Meghan Markle's lifestyle brand, As Ever, will be available for purchase in the spring. (Netflix)

Kinsey Schofield, host of the To Di For Daily podcast, pointed out to Fox News Digital that "With Love, Meghan" was originally given the green light for two seasons, regardless of its success.

"Sources have said that Meghan’s ‘Season 2’ announcement on social media was an effort by Meghan and Netflix to distract from the flood of negative feedback, but Netflix executives are ‘worried’ about the reception," Schofield claimed.

Meghan Markle looking to the side smiling wearing an ivory blazer and gold jewelry.

Meghan Markle is said to be eager to revamp her image in her native California. (Lukas Schulze/Getty Images for Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023)

"It’s no coincidence that these glowing… stories are appearing in People magazine, which Meghan just gave an exclusive… [But] Meghan only engaging with media entities that refuse to challenge her is not sustainable. If she wants to change public perception, she needs to answer some tough questions."

A close-up of Meghan Markle working outdoors.

Kinsey Schofield, host of the To Di For Daily podcast, told Fox News Digital it was always known that "With Love, Meghan" would air two seasons. (Netflix)

"She can feed People magazine all the glowing testimonials she wants, but if only one outlet that has a relationship with you is reporting you’re a saint… you both lose all credibility," she added.

A close-up of Meghan Markle's hands working with flower sprinkles.

Meghan Markle's products, including the "flower sprinkles" seen here, will reportedly be sold in Netflix stores. (Netflix)

Schofield noted the Season 2 announcement also "gives the appearance of a professional win – which she so desperately needed."

Fox News Digital reached out to Netflix for comment.

Meghan Markle tending to her honey and smiling as her beekeeper looks on.

Meghan Markle has already filmed episodes for Season 2 of "With Love, Meghan." (Netflix)

Products from Meghan’s lifestyle brand, As Ever, are expected to be available for purchase this season. New episodes of "With Love, Meghan" will become available for streaming in the fall.

But despite Meghan’s attempts to carve out a new role in Hollywood, that of influencer, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams said she has a long way to go before past bullying allegations fade away for good.

MEGHAN MARKLE’S ESTRANGED FATHER RIPS NETFLIX SERIES, ACCUSES DUCHESS OF 'FAKING IT FOR THE CAMERAS'

Meghan Markle and her friend Daniel Martin with their backs turned looking at the California mountains.

"With Love, Meghan" was filmed in an estate not far from Meghan Markle's home in Montecito. (Netflix)

"The reviews of ‘With Love, Meghan’ were truly, madly, deeply awful," said Fitzwilliams. "However, it did climb to the Netflix Top 10, which will please her… [But] sycophantic guests watching Meghan cooking in a neighbor’s house in the Montecito sunshine won’t erase [bullying allegations]. No one has forgotten how [the Duke and Duchess of Sussex] ruthlessly monetized their royal connections and the depth of the rift in the royal family."

Meghan Markle wearing a sleeveless turquoise dress walking alongside Prince Harry in a dark suit with a crowd behind them.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reside in California with their two young children. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation)

"The revival of allegations of bad behavior, which Meghan strongly denies… has already harmed her image enormously," Fitzwilliams shared. "Who knows what’s to come?"

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

