Meghan Markle is no match for Martha Stewart or Rachael Ray: experts

Meghan Markle's new Netflix show has drawn comparisons to the works of lifestyle guru Martha Stewart and celebrity chef Rachael Ray, but experts say the Duchess of Sussex still has a lot to learn.

"With Love, Meghan," which premiered March 4, followed the 43-year-old as she shared cooking, hosting and gardening tips while appearing alongside celebrity friends and chefs at an estate in Montecito, California.

Though the show has already been renewed for a second season, it's received an overwhelmingly negative response from critics.

PR expert Doug Eldridge told Fox News Digital that while Stewart and Ray adopted two different marketing approaches while building their empires, there was an essential common component — one that Markle is currently missing.

MEGHAN MARKLE'S NETFLIX SHOW SAVAGED BY CRITICS, ACCUSED OF ‘HIJACKING ALL THE OXYGEN IN THE ROOM': EXPERT

"In marketing, there is aspirational marketing and relatability marketing. Martha Stewart was aspirational; Rachael Ray was relatable. Each personality came at it from a different direction, but managed to connect with their audiences (because they were authentic) and in so doing, climbed to the top of the lifestyle mountain, respectively," Eldrige said.

He continued, "Connection comes in two forms, but regardless of the path or direction, it remains the critical first step in any creative or marketing endeavor."

A lack of authenticity was one of the most pervasive complaints from critics who took issue with "With Love, Meghan" and Markle as its host, with some noting that the show's setting was a contributing factor.

The show wasn't filmed at the Montecito home that Markle shares with her husband Prince Harry, 40, and their children Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3. In an interview with People magazine, Markle explained why she instead opted for the show to be filmed at a rental property in her neighborhood.

"I wanted to protect that safe haven," she told the outlet. "We’re a close-knit family, and I love those moments — putting Lili down for a nap, having lunch together, having sacred time together at the end of the day."

"Our kitchen is where Mama just cooks for the family, and with a crew of 80-plus people, that’s a lot of people to have in your house!" Markle added.

By contrast, Stewart's iconic "Martha Stewart Living" show was initially filmed at her Turkey Hill Road home in Westport, Connecticut, before the production moved to Westport Digital Studios in Westport.

Production for Ray's "The Rachael Ray Show" primarily took place at Chelsea Television Studios in New York City, though some episodes were filmed at the Food Network star's house in Lake Luzerne, New York.

While speaking to Fox News Digital, Eldridge emphasized the importance of authenticity for a show or brand.

"Authenticity is like humidity — you can't see it, but you can walk in a room and feel it," he said. "It's also critical for what Markle is trying to accomplish. Authenticity fosters relatability, which in turn creates likability, all of which are needed for marketability."

The PR expert noted that the immense popularity of Markle's late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, stemmed from her authenticity.

"Connection comes from authenticity and relatability; the audience needs to see something of themselves in you," Eldridge said. "The reason Diana was referred to as 'The People's Princess' is because people across the U.K. felt a connection to her — they felt she was both 'one of them' and a princess nonetheless. It was a rare feat and a testament to Dianna's likability, but again, it all started with her authenticity and sense of relatability."

Ryan McCormick, managing partner at Goldman McCormick PR, also shared his view on the comparisons between established lifestyle hosts including Stewart and Ray and those who, like Markle, are following in their footsteps.

"One of the biggest comparable differences between the coupling of Rachel Ray and Martha Stewart and now Meghan Markle is how they communicate to their followers," he said. "Ray and Stuart talk directly to the viewer at home, making them feel like they are the only person in the world (fostering a strong connection). Both are always teaching and providing value to their audiences."

"Authenticity is like humidity — you can't see it, but you can walk in a room and feel it. It's also critical for what Markle is trying to accomplish." — Doug Eldridge

While McCormick noted that "With Love, Meghan" is "beautifully filmed," he said that Markle doesn't "appear to be engaging with viewers."

"The duchess narrates what is happening in her life, and she particularly enjoys showing you visually appetizing dishes. However, she's not revealing how you can make them (which Ray and Stuart do)," he said.

McCormick also shared his observation that Markle's on-screen demeanor may have made it difficult for audiences to connect to her.

"Not sure if it was intended, but it seems Markle appears guarded most of the time," he said. "It can be challenging for a viewer to bond with an individual like this compared to one who is engaging and open."

"Not sure if it was intended, but it seems Markle appears guarded most of the time. It can be challenging for a viewer to bond with an individual like this compared to one who is engaging and open." — Ryan McCormick

In the finale episode of "With Love, Meghan," Markle was joined by Harry, her mother Doria Ragland and some of her closest friends as they celebrated the relaunch of her lifestyle brand "As Ever."

Markle originally debuted her brand as "American Riviera Orchard," but changed the name after facing trademark issues.

MEGHAN MARKLE'S NETFLIX SHOW INAUTHENTIC, DEPICTS DUCHESS AS ‘CRINGEY’ STEPFORD WIFE: EXPERT

In an interview with People magazine, Markle hinted that her signature jam, made famous during the debut of American Riviera Orchard, will be among the products she’ll be launching via her brand in the spring. Products will be available on the brand’s official website, per the outlet.

While speaking with Fox News Digital, Eldrige explained that Markle likely faces an uphill battle as she attempts to build her lifestyle empire.

"It's difficult; over the last 20 years, this has become an increasingly crowded space and there are few 'fresh ideas' from which to draw," he said. "At this point, it's less about talent or training, and more likability and charisma."

"The latter creates an additional hurdle for Markle to clear, due to her polarizing reputation and sagging Q score," Eldridge added. "It's like starting a cross-country road trip with a slow leak in one of your tires — you might make it, but what was already going to be a long, hard, trip just got that much trickier."

Both Markle and Netflix announced Friday that "With Love, Meghan" will be returning for a second season, which has already been filmed.

"Lettuce romaine calm… or not (!) because I’m thrilled to share that Season 2 of ‘With Love, Meghan’ is coming!" Markle wrote alongside a video shared on her Instagram Story.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

In the clip, the duchess was wearing a white baseball cap embossed with "Lettuce romaine calm" in cursive on the front with the show's title on the back.

Markle also teased the second season in a post that she uploaded on her Instagram page. She shared a video compilation of clips from the first season of "With Love, Meghan," writing in the caption, "If you’re loving Season 1, just wait until you see the fun we cooked up on Season 2!"

"Thanks for joining the party, and an endless thanks to the amazing team and crew who helped bring it all to life!'

"As things currently are, I don't think Markle is offering a strong enough incentive to viewers to hang around. At the same time, it wouldn't be a bad idea to give her the benefit of the doubt as even the most successful individuals didn't hit home runs their first time at bat." — Ryan McCormick

On Friday, "With Love, Meghan" climbed to No. 5 on Netflix's Top Ten Shows in the United States, but it dropped out of the list over the weekend.

Eldridge noted it was crucial that Markle succeed with her new endeavors but noted that her appeal to a broader audience might be limited, comparing the duchess's fanbase to those of President Donald Trump and former Vice President Kamala Harris.

"At this point, Markle is similar to both candidates who ran in the last presidential election," he said. "They were loved by their core demos and despised by those outside of it, which means it really came down to a numbers game."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

He continued, "Make no mistake, Markle has a large, loyal, following, but just like at a baseball game, the boos usually stand out more than the cheers, so they often seem more unanimous — regardless of whether that's true. Again, it will be a numbers game moving forward. Markle just needs to stay in the batter's box, ignore the crowd, and manage to get on first base. She can't afford another strike out."

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW POST

McCormick also used a baseball analogy as he emphasized that Markle needed to find a way to attract and retain a loyal viewership in order to emulate the success of Stewart and Ray.

"People need to have a reason to emotionally invest in a show," he said. "With Ray and Stuart, an individual can learn to prepare multiple dishes in each episode. They also laugh and feel like they're spending time with a best friend. "

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"As things currently are, I don't think Markle is offering a strong enough incentive to viewers to hang around," McCormick addded. "At the same time, it wouldn't be a bad idea to give her the benefit of the doubt, as even the most successful individuals didn't hit home runs their first time at bat."