Meghan King asked for ‘good marriage tips’ weeks before split from Biden's nephew Cuffe Biden Owens

Meghan King was seeking advice shortly before she confirmed her split from Joe Biden’s nephew, Cuffe Biden Owens, after two months of marriage.

On Dec. 3, the "Real Housewives of Orange County" alum shared a post on Instagram asking her 1 million followers for "good marriage tips."

"We sent the kids to stay at grandma and grandpa’s, we got a hotel 3 miles from our house, and I slipped into the pajamas I’ve been waiting to wear for a special occasion," the 37-year-old captioned her post.

"We feel like we’ve been married for a million years (thanks to marrying later in life and with a lot of history and, well, kids) so a two month anniversary staycation was called for," the mother of three shared. "Tomorrow real life commences but a few hours in a hotel @lemeridienstlclayton will do a new marriage good. Please, give us more good marriage tips!"

MEGHAN KING ON SPLIT WITH BIDEN'S NEPHEW CUFFE BIDEN OWENS AFTER 2 MONTHS OF MARRIAGE: 'I AM RATTLED'

On Monday, King took to Instagram Stories and revealed that the union was over.

"I’ve been asked by many outlets and individuals to comment on the state of my marriage," King began.

"I am rattled," she wrote. "This situation is profoundly devastating. This is obviously not what I imagined when I made my vows – and I’m shocked and saddened by the way things turned out. I am moving forward with my children as we privately process our pain and begin to let go of shattered dreams."

"At this time I ask for your grace and gentle kindness as I navigate this labyrinth of grief with my family," King concluded her post.

A source told Page Six on Friday that King told friends the pair broke up.

In September, the former couple took to Instagram to confirm their relationship, and after a blinking engagement, tied the knot one month later on Oct. 11 in Pennsylvania.

The White House described the event as a "small, family wedding at the home of Valerie and Jack Owens." President Biden and first lady Jill Biden were both in attendance.

King's previous husband, former big league slugger Jim Edmonds, whom she shares three children with, told the Daily Mail he "thought it was a joke" when King and Biden wed.

Edmonds filed for divorce in October 2019 after a sexting scandal and an alleged affair with their children’s nanny that he denied. The divorce was finalized in May of this year.

"They’d been dating for about four weeks!" Edmonds told the Daily Mail in October.

However, King said she had no doubt Owens, 42, was the one for her.

"We just knew," King wrote alongside an Instagram photo of the couple flashing wide smiles after exchanging their nuptials at the time. "Introducing Mr. and Mrs. Owens," she added.

MEGHAN KING’S EX-HUSBAND ON ‘RHOC’ ALUM’S WEDDING TO PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN’S NEPHEW: ‘I THOUGHT IT WAS A JOKE’

Owens is the son of Biden's younger sister and political adviser, Valerie Biden Owens.

King said in an interview with Brides magazine that she and Owens "connected on a dating app, texted for a day or two, then spent five straight hours on the phone the first time we spoke."

"By the time that call ended, Cuffe was booked and packed for a flight to St. Louis that took off in about eight hours. Within a week, we were back on the East Coast, meeting his family and starting to plan our future together," she revealed. "We didn’t leave each other’s side for weeks."

King was previously married to attorney Brad McDill from 2007 until 2011.

Reps for King and Owens didn't immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

