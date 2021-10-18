Meghan King’s ex-husband on ‘RHOC’ alum’s wedding to President Joe Biden’s nephew: ‘I thought it was a joke’

Meghan King allegedly rang up her ex-husband to tell him she was marrying President Joe Biden’s nephew just 24 hours before saying "I do."

Last week, the "Real Housewives of Orange County" alum married Cuffe Owens, the son of Biden’s younger sister and political adviser, Valerie Biden Owens. The White House described the ceremony as a "small, family wedding at the home of Valerie and Jack Owens."

Owens, 42, is a Los Angeles-based lawyer while King, 37, is best known as a reality star, writer and co-host of the "Intimate Knowledge" podcast. King was married to former professional baseball player Jim Edmonds from 2014 until this year. Their divorce was finalized months before she married Owens.

"She called me to tell me she was getting married," Edmonds told DailyMail.com on Monday. "It was the first I heard anything about it. I thought it was a joke – they’d been dating for about four weeks!"

"Then I wondered, ‘Is she pregnant?’" he said. "But is it even possible to know that just four weeks after the first date?"

According to the outlet, the 51-year-old currently shares a home in St. Louis, Missouri with King’s one-time friend, Kortnie O’Connor. Edmonds and the former Playboy Bunny, 39, got engaged in July, which was two months after his divorce from King was finalized.

While King and Edmonds share three children, the athlete stated he has "no connection" to her. The outlet noted that King previously accused him of cheating with one of the couple’s nannies, as well as sending "compromising pictures" to a woman while she was in the hospital giving birth to their twins. Their bitter split quickly became public.

Edmonds has denied the allegations.

"I have no interest in getting dragged back into the negative narrative she’s pushed and all the false information she’s put out there," he alleged. "It’s why we’ve really kept our opinions to ourselves on this."

"Really I have no emotion on her wedding one way or another," he shared. "It’s like a stranger getting married. I have no connection to her."

King said in an interview with Brides magazine that she and Owens "connected on a dating app, texted for a day or two, then spent five straight hours on the phone the first time we spoke."

"By the time that call ended, Cuffe was booked and packed for a flight to St. Louis that took off in about eight hours. Within a week, we were back on the East Coast, meeting his family, and starting to plan our future together," she revealed. "We didn’t leave each other’s side for weeks."

King also told Us Weekly she didn’t harbor any emotions about her split with Edmonds.

"I feel the same as I did before it was finalized," King explained. "I think it’s, like, an energetic closure, which is important, but I mean, I’ve been learning how to be independent ever since we separated, ever since the divorce was filed, and so that’s almost, I guess, a year and a half now."

"So it just — it feels good," she continued. "It feels good to put that behind me and just look to the future. I want to spend my life with a partner. I’m a loyal, monogamous individual. I’ve been having a lot of fun dating, but I’m really hoping to settle down and find that partner."

Since her wedding to Owens, King has made it clear on social media that she's in bliss.

"We just knew," King wrote alongside an Instagram photo of the happy couple flashing wide smiles after exchanging their nuptials. "Introducing Mr. and Mrs. Owens."

