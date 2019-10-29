Meghan King Edmonds' nanny speaks out about alleged affair with star's husband Jim

Real Housewives of Orange County Meghan King Edmonds and Jim Edmonds’ nanny is denying allegations that she had an affair with the former MLB player.

Days after the couple announced they’re separating due to an alleged cheating scandal, their nanny Carly Wilson took to Instagram in an attempt to clear her own name with a text-image that reads, “Be kind.”

“In the past week, allegations have been made about me which are not based in fact. I have not and never would participate in any action involving infidelity,” the 22-year-old wrote in the caption. “I consider this a private matter in someone else’s marriage and will not comment on it further. I wish the entire family well.”

MEGHAN KING EDMONDS AND JIM EDMONDS TO DIVORCE AFTER FIVE YEARS OF MARRIAGE

Us Weekly notes that Meghan, 35, accused Jim, 49, of cheating with Wilson, 22. Jim denied the allegations on Monday insisting that he never had an inappropriate relationship with the nanny calling the very idea “disgusting and irresponsible.” He filed the divorce papers on Friday.

The news comes just days after the former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star said in a recent interview that she and Jim were taking their relationship "day by day."

MEGHAN KING EDMONDS SAYS SHE AND JIM EDMONDS ARE 'STILL MARRIED' AFTER SEXTING SCANDAL

“We're just still working it day by day. It's so hard to rebuild from there, especially [with] so many distractions, like our son's health problems and two other little babies as well. And so to focus on the two of us as a couple, is really hard," she told Bravo’s "The Daily Dish."

She added: "Today's actually our five-year [wedding] anniversary — and so we, he's inside at Goodwill [and] we're like, looking for Halloween costumes. And then we're going to counseling. I think that's almost a date for us because we have to talk about us; we have to communicate about things that don't involve [other topics]."

In June, it was revealed that the former MLB player had sent salacious texts to an unnamed woman.

Jim admitted that he had a "lapse in judgment" but denied he had a physical affair after a website published alleged explicit texts between him and the woman.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Meghan and Jim appeared on previous seasons of Bravo's "Real Housewives of Orange County."