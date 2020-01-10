Meghan King Edmonds on husband's sexting: 'I consider that cheating'

Meghan King Edmonds is getting candid about her estranged husband, Jim Edmonds, and his cheating scandal.

The “Real Housewives of Orange County” star, 35, spoke on her podcast “Intimate Knowledge” Monday after her co-hosts, Brooke Burke and Lila Darville, brought up infidelity in relationships.

“My ex had a sexting situation while we were married. I consider that cheating,” Meghan explained (via People). “It didn’t feel good. I know that it definitely put a strain on our marriage.”

Jim previously admitted that he “engaged in an inappropriate conversation” with another woman, but denied physical infidelity. The couple agreed to work on their relationship, but she revealed in December that she had moved into a “long term” rental after splitting with the former MLB player. (The two have not yet divorced.)

Meghan explained that she still questions whether or not she was in some way responsible for the sexting scandal.

“Did I have a role in it?” she said. “Really, I just want to be like, ‘Screw you,’ and place all the blame and cry and kick and scream.”

She also noted that she found it extra hard to cope with Jim’s cheating because she personally finds staying loyal to be easy.

"I’ve been compromised in relationships, and I’ve never cheated. To me, it’s very simple and easy to stay loyal,” she said.

She added: “This is a value of mine — I have enough integrity and self-love that if I feel a desire to stray outside of the marriage, I’m going to communicate that with my partner, and do it in the right way and the respectful way.”

Prior to their split, rumors of an alleged affair between Jim and their nanny, Carly Wilson, circulated and placed further strain on the relationship. Jim has denied any affair took place.