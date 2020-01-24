Meghan King Edmonds claims ex-husband Jim secretly took back his credit card before filing for divorce

Meghan King Edmonds shared intimate details of her pending divorce from her ex Jim Edmonds on a podcast interview during which she made new accusations against the former MLB star.

The "Real Housewives" star claims that he secretly took his credit card out of her purse the morning he filed for divorce.

While on the Juicy Scoop podcast with Heather McDonald on Wednesday, Meghan, 35, said: “It all happened very quickly."

“He packed up his hard drive from his computer, the credit card out of my wallet, like, everything so I had no access to his money,” she said. “Like, rummaged through my purse while I was upstairs hiding from him with my mom and dad, took the credit card out of my wallet.”

Meghan also said that Jim allegedly took back two expensive gifts he bought her for their fifth wedding anniversary. “He took my gifts for the anniversary! I opened them the day before and I said thank you, I love them. And then he took them back!” she recalled. “That’s the level that we’re working with.”

This all happened after the couple had a “contentious argument” that same morning. Meghan said they fought with Carly Wilson, their nanny Jim was accused of having an affair with. Both parties have denied a sexual relationship.

After Carly left, Meghan was afraid Jim was going to get physical with her so she called the police. She admitted “[I] got scared of Jim that he was going to become physical with me — he was very upset — and so I called the police, the police came, and at that point was when he literally packed a bag and left.”

The former couple share 1-year-old twin boys, Hart and Hayes, in addition to daughter Aspen, 3, and are currently trying to "co-parent" their kids.

Jim is also claiming that Meghan is purposefully being very public about their marital issues. Jim’s rep Steve Honig said in a statement to People, “Jim has no desire to roll in the mud with anyone, nor does he have any interest in playing this out in the media."

“Meghan decided to publicly broadcast what was essentially a 30-minute therapy session about her marriage and she continues to tell stories to anyone who will listen and use this as an opportunity to get attention for herself.”

“Publicly discussing private matters is not in the best interest of his children and he is not going to engage on that level,” the statement said. “All of this sort of begs the question of what is Meghan hoping to accomplish by spewing her family’s business in public instead of privately talking matters over with Jim, her friends, a therapist or whomever she trusts. I think you’d be pretty hard-pressed to find someone who improved their divorce situation by going on a podcast.”