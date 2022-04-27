Megan Fox says she and Machine Gun Kelly drink each other’s blood ‘for ritual purposes’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Megan Fox and fiancé Machine Gun Kelly drink each other’s blood, but it’s just "for ritual purposes."

The 35-year-old sat down with Glamour UK for a new cover story and made the declaration to a stunned reporter.

"So, I guess to drink each other’s blood might mislead people or people are imagining us with goblets and we’re like ‘Game of Thrones' drinking each other’s blood," Fox said. "It’s just a few drops, but yes, we do consume each other’s blood on occasion for ritual purposes only.

"I’m much more controlled," the mom of three explained. "I read tarot cards, and I’m into astrology and I’m doing all these metaphysical practices and meditations. And I do rituals on new moons and full moons and all these things. And so, when I do it, it’s a passage, or it is used for a reason.

"And it is controlled where it’s like, ‘Let’s shed a few drops of blood and each drink it,’" she continued. "He’s much more haphazard and hectic and chaotic, where he’s willing to just cut his chest open with broken glass and be like, ‘Take my soul.’"

When asked if that actually happens, Fox replied, "It doesn’t not happen. Let me tell you. Maybe not exactly like that, but a version of that has happened many times."

In January, the "Transformers" star announced her engagement on Instagram. At the time, Fox shared that she and the singer, 32, "drank each other’s blood" to commemorate the occasion. The couple is also known to wear vials of each other’s blood around their necks, similar to Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton, who tied the knot in 2000 but called it quits in 2003.

Fox’s engagement ring is made with a magnetic band that is designed as two thorns. She joked it was created that way so that it would hurt her should she ever remove it.

The star also told the outlet that she believed she’s been manifesting her partner, whose birth name is Colson Baker, since she was four years old. Machine Gun Kelly told Fox that he only took on the role in "Midnight in the Switchglass" so he could meet her. The two have said they fell in love in July 2020.

"I had a reverse experience where I didn’t know why I was taking the movie," said Fox. "I just knew I needed to do it for some reason. And then when I was at the table read, there was still one character that hadn’t been cast. And I asked, ‘Who was playing that character?’ And they were like, ‘Oh, it’s Machine Gun Kelly.’ And I kind of knew the name but didn’t, so I’m looking it up, and I was like, ‘Oh, I’m going to be in so much trouble …’

"He’s literally my exact physical type that I’ve been manifesting since I was four. I’m also four years older than him. So, I think I made him. My thoughts and intentions grew him into the person that he is. Who knows what he would’ve looked like or been like if it wasn’t for me?"