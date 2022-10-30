Josh Duhamel tops Halloween costume contest with wife Audra in Anna Nicole Smith and J. Howard Marshall garb

Josh Duhamel and new wife Audra Mari played on their nearly 20-year age gap while stepping out for their first Halloween as a married couple.

The 49-year-old actor effortlessly nailed his couples costume while playing late oil tycoon J. Howard Marshall for the annual Casamigos Halloween party in Beverly Hills on Friday.

His new 28-year-old bride channeled her inner pinup status as she sported a platinum blonde wig to stand by his side as Anna Nicole Smith.

They weren't the only stars to fully get into character at the star-studded affair. Megan Fox and fiance Machine Gun Kelly dressed up as former lovers Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee, Paris Hilton found a Sailor Moon costume and Kaia Gerber went as Trinity from the Matrix.

Duhamel wore a beige suit with a white button-down and tie, and walked into the partying using a walker. He was barely recognizable underneath a bald cap and had gray facial hair to resemble the late Texas billionaire.

Audra rocked a sparkling black mini dress with sky-high silver pumps to match her sequined choker. The couple recently married in September after getting engaged in January.

Anna Nicole was known just as much for her body of work in Playboy and acting credentials as she was for her second marriage to the billionaire. Smith was 26 years old when she walked down the aisle to marry the oil executive in 1994 during their highly-publicized nuptials.

Marshall died 14 months later, which ignited a lengthy legal battle over his estimated $1.6 billion fortune as she was not included in his last will.

Smith was awarded $474 million by a federal bankruptcy court, but the case was then thrown out by the US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit which claimed bankruptcy court had no legal right to hear the matter already decided by a Texas state court. Smith died six months later.

Megan Fox slipped into a sleek mini dress for a night out with her rock star boyfriend, who played Tommy Lee while wearing a white tank top and black slacks. The pair were inseparable as always while dressed as the '90s icons.

Kaia Gerber posed for a snap with her family and co-founders of the famed tequila brand, Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford. Brother Presley dressed up as Fred Flintstone.

Paris Hilton showed off her love of the animated world by wearing a sparkling Sailor Moon costume with matching boots and a gold crown.

Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stausse rocked a skeleton leotard while co-star Emma Hernon showed some leg as Anderson's most popular role, Baywatch babe C.J. Parker.

Rebel Wilson and her girlfriend Ramona Agruma stopped by the annual soiree with a group of friends as Barbies in their boxes.