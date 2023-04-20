'Mean Girls' star Rachel McAdams flaunts armpit hair in provocative photoshoot

Rachel McAdams is not afraid to show off her all-natural look.

The "Mean Girls" star flaunted her armpit hair in a provocative photo shoot ahead of her movie release of "Are You There God? It’s Me Margaret," based on Judy Blume’s beloved 1970 novel.

McAdams, 44, opened up about embracing her body as it constantly went through changes throughout her life -- from puberty to motherhood.

The mother-of-two is seen lying on a velvet burgundy couch with her head tilted back, eyes closed and arms sprawled out, displaying her hairy armpit.

She donned a black corset with matching pants and strappy heels. She completed her look with silver hoop earrings and a necklace.

"With this shoot, I'm wearing latex underwear," she admitted during her cover interview for Bustle.

"But I've had two children. This is my body, and I think that's so important to reflect back out to the world."

McAdams is married to screenwriter Jamie Linden, and they share two kids together.

During her risqué photo shoot, McAdams requested her images to be edited as "minimally as possible."

In the images, "The Notebook" star is seen topless in one photo while wearing an oversized jacket and black pants.

Another picture showed McAdams in a yellow-green blazer and matching pants. She wore a white bra underneath and a long necktie.

"It's OK to look your best and work at it and be healthy, but that's different for everyone," McAdams added.

While "Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret" is considered the "puberty bible," McAdams candidly spoke out about her body changes during motherhood.

"I felt like a milking machine," she confessed, as she gave birth to her daughter five months before filming and would pump in the middle of work.

"The great irony is Margaret just can’t wait to get into a bra. But I’m playing a kind of wild child, hippie artist mom [who] doesn’t wear a bra throughout the whole film."

After her costume designer suggested McAdam go braless while filming, she addressed the challenges she faced, since breastfeeding caused her to have leaks and size changes.

However, McAdams was boldly open to the idea.

"[We] really wanted Barb to feel like a real person who’s still figuring herself out, to put Margaret and her on similar trajectories."

"Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret" will be released in theaters on April 28, 2023.