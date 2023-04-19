Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Movies
Published

Rachel McAdams turned down ‘Iron Man,’ ‘Casino Royale’ roles for this reason

McAdams is married to screenwriter Jamie Linden

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

Rachel McAdams felt "guilty" for turning down roles in big-name films after her success in "The Notebook" and "Mean Girls."

McAdams, 44, opened up about her fame and the breaks she has taken from Hollywood while promoting her upcoming film "Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret."

The actress turned down huge industry successes throughout a two-year pause in her career including "The Devil Wears Prada," "Casino Royale," "Iron Man," "Get Smart" and "Mission: Impossible III."

TOM CRUISE WAS TURNED DOWN FOR 'MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE' BY THIS STAR

Rachel McAdams at a red carpet

Rachel McAdams revealed that following her Hollywood success, she turned down big-name films during a two-year career break. (Getty Images)

"There’s certainly things like ‘I wish I’d done that,'" she told Bustle in a new interview.

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW THE INSTAGRAM POST

"I step back and go, ‘That was the right person for that.’"

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW THE INSTAGRAM POST

Despite believing she made the right decision, McAdams revealed she "felt guilty" for passing on the roles.

"I felt guilty for not capitalizing on the opportunity that I was being given, because I knew I was in such a lucky spot," she explained. "But I also knew it wasn't quite jiving with my personality and what I needed to stay sane." 

"There were definitely some anxious moments of wondering if I was just throwing it all away, and why was I doing that? It’s taken years to understand what I intuitively was doing," she noted.

McAdams grew up in Canada and eventually attended the four-year theater program at York University. After graduating in 2001, the actress landed her break out role in "Mean Girls" just a few years later.

The cast of Mean Girls

Rachel McAdams landed her breakout role in "Mean Girls" in 2004. (Getty Images)

JUDY BLUME'S ‘ARE YOU THERE GOD? IT’S ME, MARGARET' GETS MOVIE ADAPTATION STARRING RACHEL MCADAMS, KATHY BATES

She went on to star in cult classics including "The Notebook" and "Wedding Crashers."

McAdams has also appeared in "Sherlock Holmes," "The Time Traveler's Wife" and "Doctor Strange."

"It did feel a little overnight," McAdams told Bustle about her rapid ascent to a Hollywood A-list star.

Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams on a poster

Rachel McAdams became a household name after starring in "The Notebook." (Getty Images)

Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams

Ryan Gosling, left, and Rachel McAdams starred together in "The Notebook." (Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

McAdams sister says the actress has always been able to prioritize her own wants.

"[Rachel is] very confident in what she believes and being able to align with her inner compass," Kayleen McAdams told the outlet. "There can be moments when you do things that you might not be ready for. You take a job that isn’t exactly right for you because you’re feeling those external pressures." 

"Rachel has such a strong internal sense of self and a really strong belief that the world will work out as it should."

Rachel McAdams at a premiere

Rachel McAdams stars in the upcoming film "Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret." (Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trending