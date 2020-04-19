Rachel McAdams shares what’s keeping her busy during quarantine

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Rachel McAdams has her hands full during the coronavirus quarantine.

In a recent interview with Canada's "Heroes of Health: COVID-19 Stream-a-Thon," "The Notebook" star talked about what's been keeping her busy while she's stuck inside.

"I have a very welcome distraction through my son, who is 2," said McAdams, 41. "So that's pretty much what I do all the time."

Despite occasionally thinking that some alone time would be nice, McAdams says she likes having her son around.

"He's so entertaining! I thought about, 'Would I rather be alone in quarantine? Or with my family?'" she admitted. "You know, there are days sure, but I mean I would be so bored without him around to make it so fun."

Luckily, there's been plenty for McAdams and her little guy to get out and do.

"We live sort of out in the country, there is a little farm down the road, so we can go to it and look at the animals," said the actress. "We've been doing some planting, some okra. Well, I do the planting and he snacks most of the day."

McAdams then admitted she's glad her son is so young because she doesn't have to attempt to assist him with schooling as so many parents around the globe are.

"I'm very grateful he's not in school yet because I can't even imagine trying to teach anything," she said. "We've been really lucky with that, and he's not a teenager. I feel bad for teenagers, although they just want to self-isolate anyway... We kind of hit the sweet spot."

McAdams continued, calling her son "a really good kid" that can "entertain himself for a while."

"He helps me cook, he helps me clean and all that kind of stuff," she noted. "And then he'll just jump on the couch on me for a solid 45 minutes at a time."